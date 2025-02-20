A Glimpse Into the Star-Studded Black History Reception at the White House

Sarah Anderson | 6:32 PM on February 20, 2025
On January 31, Donald Trump signed a proclamation recognizing February 2025 as "National Black History Month." 

"This National Black History Month, as America prepares to enter a historic Golden Age, I want to extend my tremendous gratitude to black Americans for all they have done to bring us to this moment, and for the many future contributions they will make as we advance into a future of limitless possibility under my Administration," the president said. 

But he didn't stop there. On Thursday, he hosted a star-studded lineup of Americans, providing them with the opportunity to celebrate the incredibly important contributions they and their ancestors have made to the country. Of course, if you click on any mainstream media article about it, you're met with tired whining about how Trump is rolling back DEI initiatives or something else about how they think Trump's racist — that is if the outlet even covered it. But if you look on social media, you'll see that everyone in attendance appeared to be having an amazing time. 

The guests included everyone from athletes and activists to performers and politicians, as well as several businesspeople. The crowd went wild for golfer Tiger Woods, chanting his name until he stepped up to the podium to speak. 

Rapper and singer Kodak Black posed for some pictures. 

Comedian Terrence K. Williams posted a video of the food spread for the event, which looked amazing, along with some group shots from the crowd. 

Dr. Alveda King, activist and niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was in attendance. 

So was Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). He and journalist Rob Smith posted some pictures of some of the other leaders at the event on X: 

Former ESPN anchor and podcaster Sage Steele was in attendance, and she appeared on "The Will Cain Show" afterward. "...I took the camera, Will, and I just panned behind me because there's hundreds and hundreds of black Americans there who actually don't care about race. They're just here at the White House because they love America and love what this president is doing. So, it was almost like an emotional scene."   

Dom Lucre said the event was filled with "laughter, hope, and happiness." (Sorry for the language in the post below.)

Apparently, news of Kash Patel's confirmation as FBI director broke during the reception, and David J. Harris, Jr. caught the crowd's reaction. 

While the official guest list was not made public, it's rumored that several other noteworthy people were invited, including Georgia football legend Herschel Walker, rapper Lil Boosie, and rapper and singer Rod Wave. 

President Trump announced during the event that the National Garden of American Heroes will include statues of black icons, ranging from Rosa Parks and Billie Holiday to Jackie Robinson and Kobe Bryant. He also announced a statue honoring Prince Estabrook, an enslaved black man who fought in the Revolutionary War and was eventually freed after "becoming not only the first African American soldier to fight in the revolution but among the very first Americans to spill their blood."  

The president also said, "The last administration tried to reduce all of American history to a single year, 1619. But under our administration, we honor the indispensable role black Americans have always played in the immortal cause of another date, 1776."  

