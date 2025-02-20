A Glimpse Into the Star-Studded Black History Reception at the White House

On January 31, Donald Trump signed a proclamation recognizing February 2025 as "National Black History Month."

"This National Black History Month, as America prepares to enter a historic Golden Age, I want to extend my tremendous gratitude to black Americans for all they have done to bring us to this moment, and for the many future contributions they will make as we advance into a future of limitless possibility under my Administration," the president said.

Advertisement

But he didn't stop there. On Thursday, he hosted a star-studded lineup of Americans, providing them with the opportunity to celebrate the incredibly important contributions they and their ancestors have made to the country. Of course, if you click on any mainstream media article about it, you're met with tired whining about how Trump is rolling back DEI initiatives or something else about how they think Trump's racist — that is if the outlet even covered it. But if you look on social media, you'll see that everyone in attendance appeared to be having an amazing time.

Black Excellence at the White House ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IPShCuU8vP — Charrise Lane (@CharriseJLane) February 20, 2025

The guests included everyone from athletes and activists to performers and politicians, as well as several businesspeople. The crowd went wild for golfer Tiger Woods, chanting his name until he stepped up to the podium to speak.

President Trump welcomes legendary golfer @TigerWoods to the White House: "TIGER! TIGER! TIGER!" pic.twitter.com/Y73WJVzi52 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 20, 2025

Rapper and singer Kodak Black posed for some pictures.

Kodak in the People’s House 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/oZNktx5Zqx — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 20, 2025

Advertisement

Comedian Terrence K. Williams posted a video of the food spread for the event, which looked amazing, along with some group shots from the crowd.

I’m at the White House for Black History Month



This is what President Trump is feeding us!



If the man hated black people then why would he invite us & be feeding us this good?



People lied when they said he was going to forget about black Americans because it’s last term in… pic.twitter.com/kAKWTQGEMQ — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) February 20, 2025

🔥 The Media won’t show you this!



They lied and said Trump would canceled the Black History Event and said he wouldn’t allow black people in the White House!!



WE ARE IN HERE!



Thank you President Trump for everything you’ve done for black Americans and all Americans.



We… pic.twitter.com/G5Zhkquuhe — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) February 20, 2025

Dr. Alveda King, activist and niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was in attendance.

Character over color. Unity over division. Freedom over fear. 🇺🇸



This Black History Month, Dr. Alveda King reminds us that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream is alive today—a dream of opportunity, faith, and freedom for ALL Americans. It’s not about division; it’s about unity.… pic.twitter.com/kP66XCqQgF — America First Policy Institute (@A1Policy) February 20, 2025

Advertisement

So was Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). He and journalist Rob Smith posted some pictures of some of the other leaders at the event on X:

Black History Month at the White House with President @realDonaldTrump and some incredible leaders. pic.twitter.com/o791jxGsQo — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) February 20, 2025

Proud to stand with just a few of the Black men who helped Donald Trump save America!@SenatorTimScott @JohnJamesMI @SecretaryTurner @thecjpearson pic.twitter.com/V3KkwR9LGg — Rob Smith (@robsmithonline) February 20, 2025

Former ESPN anchor and podcaster Sage Steele was in attendance, and she appeared on "The Will Cain Show" afterward. "...I took the camera, Will, and I just panned behind me because there's hundreds and hundreds of black Americans there who actually don't care about race. They're just here at the White House because they love America and love what this president is doing. So, it was almost like an emotional scene."

.@sagesteele on attending @POTUS remarks during a black history month event at The White House pic.twitter.com/w2mGoCZQLC — The Will Cain Show (@WillCainShow_) February 20, 2025

Dom Lucre said the event was filled with "laughter, hope, and happiness." (Sorry for the language in the post below.)

🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS: President Trump has hundreds of Black conservatives at the White House to celebrate Black History month. The White House is currently filled with laughter, hope, and happiness. Nigga we made it. pic.twitter.com/BdG0p3FvNG — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 20, 2025

Advertisement

Apparently, news of Kash Patel's confirmation as FBI director broke during the reception, and David J. Harris, Jr. caught the crowd's reaction.

At the Black History Month celebration at the White House, and we all just heard Kash Patel has been confirmed! pic.twitter.com/xb9sGybs6U — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) February 20, 2025

While the official guest list was not made public, it's rumored that several other noteworthy people were invited, including Georgia football legend Herschel Walker, rapper Lil Boosie, and rapper and singer Rod Wave.

President Trump announced during the event that the National Garden of American Heroes will include statues of black icons, ranging from Rosa Parks and Billie Holiday to Jackie Robinson and Kobe Bryant. He also announced a statue honoring Prince Estabrook, an enslaved black man who fought in the Revolutionary War and was eventually freed after "becoming not only the first African American soldier to fight in the revolution but among the very first Americans to spill their blood."

The president also said, "The last administration tried to reduce all of American history to a single year, 1619. But under our administration, we honor the indispensable role black Americans have always played in the immortal cause of another date, 1776."

Advertisement