Stop Complaining About the Price of Eggs: Trump Issues IVF Executive Order! (and Other Notes)

As of today, we’re officially one month into the second Trump presidency. Let’s take a deep breath because there’s a lot to unpack.

For starters, does anyone still remember Joe Biden? Just one month and one day ago, ol’ Bumblin’ Biden still had his finger on The Button; the Democrats still had a stranglehold on the federal government. And now, he’s a total and complete afterthought.

It’s almost as if he doesn’t exist.

Every Democratic leader, from Barack Obama to Nancy Pelosi, heralded Biden as one of “America’s most consequential presidents.” (Before their famous falling-out, the ex-speaker actually wanted to add Biden to Mount Rushmore.) Mainstream media outlets like The Economist touted his “indispensable leadership.” And today, he’s a vapor trail. He went from being a relic of a different age to simply being a relic — an abandoned bone-heap somewhere in Delaware.

Not our problem anymore. Let “Doctor” Jill Biden deal with him.

Because the Trump Train is chugging at a million miles a minute, plowing over everything in the way. Its tenacity, tempo, and tone have so completely differentiated the 47th president from his predecessor, the Biden years are but a distant memory.

PR-wise, that’s both good and bad.

The bad part is, Trump owns everything now. Including inflation. Doesn’t matter if the die was cast months ago — or even years ago — via the dopey policies of old what’s-his-name President Biden. Next week, when the public sees high prices at the grocery store and are grumpy over the cost of eggs, they’re going to blame Trump: “It’s Trump’s fault!” Inflation is now a Republican problem.

Forget about Biden, because the public already has.

But the upside is, if Trump fixes it, he’ll get credit for that, too.

Either way, the clock is now ticking. The public’s support for MAGA will be directly tied to price of household goods, and they want to see urgency from the executive branch. Even if this idea goes nowhere, floating this into the public space was tactically smart:

President Trump and @ElonMusk should announce a ‘DOGE Dividend’—a tax refund check sent to every taxpayer, funded exclusively with a portion of the total savings delivered by DOGE. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/p5AZZj3Ttc — James Fishback (@j_fishback) February 18, 2025

Speaking of tactics, there’s a famous expression: “Quantity is a quality of its own.” (Unfortunately, the quote was apparently from Stalin, but don’t focus on that right now.) The biggest reason for Trump’s month-one successes is because of volume and execution: They’re overwhelming the opposition, and just as importantly, they have the skill, discipline, and talent to handle the higher workload.

Steve Bannon called it “flooding the zone.” As he described it:

The opposition party is the media. And the media can only — because they're dumb and they're lazy — they can only focus on one thing at a time. And all we have to do is flood the zone. Every day we hit them with three things, they'll bite on one, and we'll get all of our stuff done.

So far, so good. The warp-speed strategy is already reaping dividends. And by the way, one of the key “flood the zone” executive orders was the one for in vitro fertilization (IVF), even though some pro-life activists were displeased. After the 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade — but especially after Democrats bombarded women with a hysterical, over-the-top, fear-based ad campaign with “Handmaid’s Tale” overtones — it was an placating, reassuring signal for Trump to send.

And we know it worked. (How? Because the Democrats called it a “PR stunt.” If you notice, they only do that when they realize the GOP did something popular.)

Advertisement

Of course, when the American people were complaining about the price of eggs, they weren’t thinking IVF. Inflation is still the number one issue.

Trump II is different from Trump I. Our boy did his homework; he’s mastered the mechanisms of how the political system works. He knows the angles — and it shows.

Before he was a wrecking ball. Now he’s an entire demolition team.

Can’t wait for the second month!

