JD Vance to Young Men: Don't Let Them Turn You Into 'Androgynous Idiots'

Not too long ago, I decided to try a bold experiment. I returned to the University of Georgia to take some agriculture classes. The reason I considered it bold is that I was old enough to be many of the students' mothers (had I been an extremely young teen mom, of course). I learned a lot of lessons about this current generation of teens and twenty-somethings and how college has changed since my first go-round two decades prior, but what really threw me was when a professor asked for my pronouns.

My class was given a virtual assignment to upload a video introduction of ourselves to a school website. "Tell us your name, your major, your hobbies and interests, and your pronouns so your classmates can gain a better understanding of who you are." I'd never been asked to provide my pronouns in my life and had no interest in starting now. Before I uploaded my video, I watched through some of the others, shocked as these young men and women offered up their "hes" and "shes" and "theys" as if this was all perfectly normal.

But there was one guy, let's call him Tyler, who gave us his name, his major, and his hobbies and interests, but instead of pronouns, he ended the video with "I'm a dude" and a slight eye roll, obviously mocking the pronoun situation. Let me tell you, he's the only person from that class I even remember, much less ever gained any sort of understanding of who he was.

Well, JD Vance just gave all the other Tylers of the world permission to crawl out from under their rocks of submission and embrace their God-given masculinity.

On behalf of women — well, the ones who enjoy being women — I would like to say thank you to our vice president.

Vance spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Monday and said a lot of great things, some of which even earned him a standing ovation. But it was his message to young people, especially young men, that really stood out.

My message to young men is don’t allow this broken culture to send you a message that you’re a bad person because you’re a man, because you like to tell a joke, because you like to have a beer with your friends, or because you’re competitive. The cultural message...wants to turn everybody, whether male or female, into androgynous idiots who think the same, talk the same, and act the same. We actually think God made male and female for a purpose, and we want you guys to thrive as young men, and as young women. And we’re going to help with our public policy to make it possible to do that

The crowd erupted into cheers:

Vice President JD Vance has a powerful message for young men 🔥🔥



“My message to young men is don’t allow this broken culture to send you a message that you’re a bad person because you’re a man, because you like to tell a joke, because you like to have a beer with your friends,… pic.twitter.com/JKWuX9cQhn — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 20, 2025

I don't know about you, but I could listen to that over and over again. There's a reason why Donald Trump won 49% of the vote from young men (ages 18 to 29) in November and 54% from men overall. Vance touched on that too.

I think this is why young men in particular are so, you know, they're so inspired by President Trump is because he doesn't allow the media to tell him he can't make a joke or he can't have an original thought. President Trump just says what's on his mind; that's a damn good thing.

Amen to that. "We're fighting for you," was Vance's overall message to young people, and it was refreshing to hear. Our country doesn't just face international enemies — we're under attack from enemies within who want to debase and degrade our culture.

They're the ones who want to tell young men that they can't be masculine and tell women they can't be feminine. They're the ones who demand that boys play girls' sports, who insist that teachers force gender ideology on elementary school students, and who truly believe there are 72 genders.

