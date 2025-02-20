The Radical Trans Movement Sinks to a New Low

The transgender rights movement has taken yet another disturbing turn. Male athletes have been competing in women’s sports and robbing them of awards, scholarships, privacy, and dignity for years now. It’s all awful and wrong, but a new story out of Canada has taken the issue of males competing in women’s sports to a whole new level of wrong.

“Nathanielle” Morin, who is male — and happens to be the transgender advisor to Canada’s Federal Minister of Women — recently competed in the 5K Bouge Bouge run in the female category. Morin finished with a time of 25:32, an 8:13 min/mi run, snagging the title of “fastest female” across all age categories.

What a lovely race in the cold today! A freezing -20 °C and wind didn’t stop the runners in Ottawa ❄️🏃‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/jjXo4yQEby — Nathanielle Morin (@Nathanielle_Qc) February 17, 2025

Here’s where bad gets even worse: Morin’s win came at the expense of a 12-year-old girl, who finished in second place with a time of 26:08, or an 8:25 min/mi run, robbing her of the title of the fastest female runner in the competition.

Just to put things into perspective, if Morin had entered the men’s category where he belongs, he would have placed 10th. This stark disparity illustrates just how unfair the current competition standards are when biological males are allowed to compete against young girls.

And now we are facing a reality where “transgender-identifying” adult males are taking trophies from children. Can it get any more outrageous than this?

If you’re not outraged enough, get this: Morin doesn’t give a hoot. He defended his participation in women’s running competitions.

“For me, running is meditation, therapy, and self-improvement,” he said in a statement he shared on X. “I am aware that my participation in so many competitions is and will be talked about because of my medical history. The situation in the United States and the comments of certain politicians do not help either.”

He continued, “With all due respect to the level I compete at (amateur recreational), the state of scientific research in the field (for the amateur recreational level), and the fact that I have undergone a medical transition, l consider that I have the legitimacy to participate in the right category unless the law prohibits me from doing so. Let us remember that in Canada, no law prohibits it. As for other countries, I will comply with the local laws in force when it applies.”

Morin claims he remains “sensitive to questions relating to the notions of sporting equity” but considers himself “lucky” that he’s welcome to compete against real women and young girls in Canada.

The New York Post notes that “As of June 2017, all places within Canada must comply with the Canadian Human Rights Act, equal opportunity and/or anti-discrimination legislation prohibiting discrimination against gender identity or gender identity expression.” which means that the law in Canada protects Morin’s rights over the rights of real women and young girls.

Adding insult to injury, he concluded his statement by saying, “Let's keep amateur recreational sports respectful, inclusive, and safe for all, whether cis, trans, or non-binary.”

Please see my statement regarding my participation, as a trans woman, in sport. pic.twitter.com/9ACG6HCntI — Nathanielle Morin (@Nathanielle_Qc) February 15, 2025

Sorry, dude, but when an adult male beats a 12-year-old girl for fastest female runner, you don’t deserve any respect at all.

How can anyone defend this?