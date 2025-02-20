Congress, Please Catch The Ball Trump Is Throwing

Rather than ending his game with a two-minute no-huddle drill, the president has begun his game pumping out the ball in classic Trump time. In horseracing, early speed is called universal bias. In business, the bias for action spells success. In Congress, replacing the horse and buggy with a spin around the NASCAR track is called S-C-A-R-Y!

Trump is pumping out the plays. It is time for Congress to start catching the ball and running the routes without fumbling the ball.

Wall Street is getting a little jittery — not over Trump, but over Congress. Where on earth are they headed on taxes? The House is being rational, trying to tie budget cuts with lower taxes. The Senate wants to go ahead with tax cuts. As days pass, the uncertainty remains. Will anything get done?

Will Congress miss the wave of popular support Trump and Musk have generated? There is current talk of at least three tax bills. In their desire to use all the leverage they can to extract spending cuts and tax cuts together, will the Republicans, with their small majority, miss the wave?

Some are calling to make the tax cuts from Trump's first term permanent in a stand-alone bill. If these expire, it could mean an average of $3,000 in tax increases. No one wants more taxes. It is an easy victory, and wins may pave the way for more serious cuts in both spending and taxes.

And why not another stand-alone bill to exempt Social Security from taxes? The faster Congress makes "promises made, promises kept" its mantra, the more momentum and public support it will get.

Yes, the heavy lifting will come when it comes to the hard work of making Trump's executive order law, not subject to presidential whim. The tricky question will be whether to pay the debt down or give a taxpayer rebate check on DOGE savings.

And what about reforming or eliminating the antiquated and obsolete IRS? The current system of asking the average person to file a tax return and then penalizing them if they are wrong puts the cart before the horse. Clearly, the government could send people notices of how much they owe and cut out a lot of costly middlemen and wasted time filing time. The IRS is already laying off Biden's new hires. Elon Musk, call your office. Start working with Congress on fixing this system.

In other news, so far, 30 days of the Trump administration = 70 lawsuits. Trump will likely lose some and win most, which is why he was right to remove as many of the Biden DOJ partisan warriors from their appointed positions as possible. Using a simple trick, Washington agencies traditionally change how they operate without public hearings, comment, and oversight. They simply invite partisan lawsuits and then fail to mount a serious defense. If lawfare has taught Trump anything, it is how to beat the Left in court.

Neiman Marcus is closing its Dallas downtown flagship store. Honestly, does anyone know how any retailers stay in business these days? Although very high and very low-end retailers have safer niches. The Dallas Morning News has a nice story on why this store is a fixture downtown. It is right up there with Dealey Plaza, ugh, on sightseeing stops.

My only dealing with a Neiman Marcus was buying a pair of shoes. At the time, it was one of the few stores that carried a brand I liked. To my surprise, I was greeted by a "personal shopper" who not only got me my shoes but was ready, willing, and able to direct me to any other purchases. They obviously hadn't done a credit check. Dutifully, for many years my friend would make an annual call to see if he could buy any other items I needed. BTW, I still have the shoes.

Here, Matt Michell takes a fun look at the other end of the retail business. Hello, Dollar General.

The Dems are making a big mistake going after Elon Musk. Yes, he is an existential threat to their misuse of taxpayer dollars to promote leftist cultural warfare. But he is sort of the Michael Jackson of the techie TikTok world: a weird dude that young people seem to like. Unless the Left figures that out, they will alienate a whole new generation of voters. More power to them. One Obama staffer even said out loud that THEY should have done this. Alas, too late, too late.

This isn't DOGE, or is it? No, it is Michael Jackson dancing with the crooks.