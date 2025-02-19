This Might Be the Best Idea for DOGE Yet

If you’re not a Democrat on Capitol Hill or a member of the mainstream media, you’re likely thrilled with all the progress taking place. According to the U.S. Debt Clock, DOGE has already saved us over $113 billion.

Not a bad start for less than a month of work. But it might get even better.

James Fishback, the CEO of investment firm Azoria and an apparent outside advisor to DOGE, has proposed a plan that could see a sizable tax refund check issued to American taxpayers. The concept revolves around using savings that DOGE generates, which aims for an ambitious $2 trillion in total savings, to fund a rebate check of approximately $5,000 per household for the around 79 million tax-paying American families — which he calls the “DOGE Dividend.”

“Few in America knew precisely what to expect from DOGE. The early perceived turbulence around leadership, the uncertainty around legal structure, and the lack of precedent for such a bold initiative created a sense of ‘show me’ with DOGE,” Fishback explained. “Just a month into President Trump's second term, DOGE is delivering. Full stop.”

Fishback continued, “With DOGE reportedly achieving $1 billion in savings per day, President Trump has an opportunity to work with Congress to take DOGE one step further and deliver what we at Azoria call the ‘DOGE Dividend,’ a tax refund check to be sent after the expiration of DOGE in July 2026 funded exclusively with a portion of the total savings delivered by DOGE.”

According to Fishback, the DOGE Dividend “compensates American taxpayers for the egregious misuse and abuse of their hard-earned tax dollars that DOGE has uncovered” and incentivizes taxpayers to “report instances of waste, fraud, and abuse to DOGE, which increases the total amount DOGE saves and increases the size of their DOGE Dividend check.”

Fishback believes that the DOGE Dividend will help “restore public trust between taxpayers and their government, making good on this social contract and increasing tax morale.”

While roads and bridges in the American heartland crumbled and countless veterans were denied healthcare, USAID used taxpayer dollars to feed Al Qaeda-affiliated fighters in Syria, finance electric vehicles in Vietnam, and fund sex changes in Guatemala. Taxation is an implied bilateral contract between taxpayer and government: taxpayers work hard and pay their taxes, and in exchange, government renders services with accountability, honesty, and fairness. American taxpayers held up their end of the bargain, but, as DOGE has exposed, the federal government did not, effectively breaching its implied contract with ~79 million tax-paying households throughout the United States. When a breach of this magnitude happens in the private sector, the counterparty, at minimum, refunds the customer since they failed to deliver what was promised. It's high time for the federal government to do the same, and refund money back to taxpayers given what DOGE has uncovered.

Fishback pitched this idea to Elon Musk on X, and Musk responded.

Will check with the President — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 18, 2025

I'm all in on the DOGE Dividend, and here's why it matters. This initiative isn't just nice to have; it's a potential game changer for our economy. This isn't mere pocket change; it's a spark for consumer spending and an incentive for people to reenter the workforce. For millions burdened by debt, this could provide the fresh start they need, easing financial strain and boosting their ability to save and spend.

And let's be clear: this money belongs to us! It’s our tax dollars that have been squandered or mismanaged. Getting some of it back is not just a symbolic victory — it's about reclaiming what’s rightfully ours.

But the real kicker? If this pushes for a more efficient government, we could see lower taxes as a long-term shift, not just a one-off payout. The DOGE Dividend is about more than immediate relief; it’s a statement in favor of fiscal responsibility and an empowered citizenry. It’s time to make government work for us, not the other way around.

Let’s make it happen.