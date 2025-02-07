The Morning Briefing: President Trump Is an Existential Threat to the Uniparty

Top O' the Briefing

We have been having so much fun talking about the effect that President Trump is having on the Democrats that we haven't spent much time discussing the effect that he's having on the Republicans. Let's be honest, they were in need of a wake-up call too.

The GOP had grown so weak after decades of Bush family influence that it became habit to roll over for the Democrats. They almost seemed to enjoy it after a while. That's how the whole notion of the uniparty began. It wasn't so much that the Republicans and the Democrats were growing together ideologically, it was that the GOP couldn't put up any fight. It was more important to those in the "above the fray" crowd to make sure there weren't any waves that would disrupt their quality "Harumph!" time at the Capitol Hill Club.

Left to its own devices, the Republican party would have been happy to continue enabling a Uniparty monster that would eventually have had us all speaking Mandarin.

Thankfully, Donald Trump came along in 2015 and began a long, painful transformation process for the GOP. Shunned by the party elites when he first ran for president, Trump persevered and managed to drag his party in a direction that it never would have gone on its own. Along the way, his influence helped get rid of most of the invertebrates who were holding the Republican Party back. The Bush political family tree in the party was uprooted and tossed aside.

It was easy to tell that the Trump transformation of the GOP was a good thing because the Dem lapdogs in the mainstream media kept complaining about it. They get upset when they lose one of their loyal useful idiots.

What President Trump has been doing in his first couple of weeks back is ripping to shreds any hope that the Uniparty had of becoming omnipotent. In going after the federal bureaucracy, he's highlighting the fundamental difference between the Republicans and Democrats: the argument over the size of the federal government. At least that used to be the fundamental difference. That's the biggest thing that got lost in the Uniparty blur.

By swiftly and brutally taking the DOGE machete to bureaucratic bloat, President Trump and Elon Musk have forced the Democrats to show normal Americans their unhinged lust for big government. They've been out of their minds, acting as if they were watching loved ones being murdered instead of taxpayer dollars being saved. That's not a good look for voters who already don't trust the Democrats when it comes to the economy.

This is a perfect opportunity for Republicans to make it clear to the American people that the Democrats are seething because the citizens might save some money. Singing the praises of smaller government to voters will have more impact now that there is a Republican in office who is actually making it happen.

Yes, the GOP is President Trump's party now. The gray area between it and the Democratic Party has almost disappeared. The Uniparty lived in that gray area.

