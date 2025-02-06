Sec. Duffy Destroys Hillary Over Airplane Crash Lies

Failed presidential candidate and traitorous liar Hillary Clinton trumpeted accusations that President Donald Trump is somehow responsible for two fatal airplane crashes that occurred right after he took office. But Clinton’s propaganda took a fatal dive as Trump‘s new secretary of transportation eviscerated her lies.

When Hillary Clinton began frothing at the mouth and accusing Trump of responsibility for the deadly D.C. and Philadelphia plane crashes, politicizing tragedy in true Democrat style, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy called out Clinton for involvement in government money laundering and also exposed her false talking points.

Responding to Secretary Duffy’s insistence that “‘experienced’ Washington bureaucrats are the reason our infrastructure is crumbling,” Hillary lashed out at Duffy like he was Bill’s latest bimbo. “US airlines had gone 16 years without fatal crashes. Then MAGA fired the FAA chief, gutted the Aviation Security Advisory Committee, and threatened air traffic controllers with layoffs,” she hyperventilated on X. “Now there have been two fatal crashes. Hope your unvetted 22-year-olds fix things fast.”

It is worth mentioning here that Clinton’s "16 years" number is inaccurate. While it is true that the American Airlines crash over the Potomac in January was the deadliest commercial airline crash since 2009, when a plane crash in New York killed 50 people, an Asiana Airlines plane crash in San Francisco in 2013 killed three people and injured over 180, according to Reuters. As usual, Hillary is wrong.

Duffy certainly wasn’t fooled. “I know you’re lashing out because DOGE is uncovering your family’s obscene grifting via USAID, but I won’t let you lie and distort facts,” he replied with a masterly dig at Hillary over the Clinton Foundation’s and Chelsea Clinton’s lucrative USAID payouts.

The secretary continued, “The FAA administrator announced he resigned over a month before Trump took office, and the air traffic controllers were always exempt from Trump’s civil service buyouts. The previous administration shamelessly used USDOT as a slush fund for the Green New Scam, throwing away money and resources on wasteful environmental and social justice projects rather than updating our nation’s antiquated air traffic control systems and other critical infrastructure.”

The reality is that our infrastructure needs serious updates, and both commercial airlines and the military have now spent years hiring people not based on their qualifications but based on their skin color and sexual “identity.” DEI, outdated infrastructure, and climate alarmism are the problems, not the new Trump administration.

Duffy added, “I’m returning this department to its mission of safety by using innovative technology in transportation and infrastructure. Your team had its chance and failed. We’re moving on without you because the American people want us to make America’s transportation system great again. And yes, we’re bringing the 22-year-olds with us.”

