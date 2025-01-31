BREAKING: Massive Explosion, Possible Plane Crash in Philly

Paula Bolyard | 7:14 PM on January 31, 2025
PJ Media

A plane crashed near the Roosevelt Mall in Philadelphia on Friday night just after 6 p.m. local time. Video shows a fiery object crashing to the ground and exploding on impact. 

People are sharing videos from their surveillance cameras on social media. 

The plane came in fast and hot and caused a massive explosion. 

Multiple fires are burning, and a house is reportedly on fire. 

A reporter from WTXF described it as "multiple fireballs everywhere." 

This is an unconfirmed report about the plane: 

WTFX reports that the plane was a medical flight with two doctors, two pilots, a patient, and a family member onboard, and that all perished in the crash.  It was reportedly en route to Springfield, Missouri. 

Local media is speculating that ice on the wings could have been a problem, but a pilot I spoke with said that it's too warm for that to have been the issue. 

This crash comes just days after the catastrophic crash between an American Eagle jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter that left 67 people dead on Wednesday. 

Update 7:35 p.m.: CNN reports that it was a "Lear Jet 55 twin-engine business jet" that may have been registered in Mexico. It's being reported that the plane descended at 11,000 feet per minute. 




Paula Bolyard

Paula Bolyard is the managing editor of PJ Media. Follow her on Twitter/X. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

