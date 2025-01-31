BREAKING: Massive Explosion, Possible Plane Crash in Philly

A plane crashed near the Roosevelt Mall in Philadelphia on Friday night just after 6 p.m. local time. Video shows a fiery object crashing to the ground and exploding on impact.

People are sharing videos from their surveillance cameras on social media.

BREAKING



Ring Doorbell Camera footage of the Philly plane crash…



This is wild pic.twitter.com/nUt4qyVlhe — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) February 1, 2025

BREAKING: A Uaps crash ? or plane has been reported in the area of Bustleton and Cottman Avenues in Northeast Philadelphia. A doorbell camera provided by a viewer captured the incident. pic.twitter.com/FFLq2zeiwF — HolographicWorld (@HolographicWRD) February 1, 2025

The plane came in fast and hot and caused a massive explosion.

Multiple fires are burning, and a house is reportedly on fire.

Omg this is the plane crash in #Philadelphia . Right behind my house. I can literally walk here. I heard the sound from my house. This is insane. This is scary. There’s no way we aren’t being attacked. pic.twitter.com/8SYYDhuOva — Philadelphia Guy (@GuyPhilade35809) January 31, 2025

A reporter from WTXF described it as "multiple fireballs everywhere."

The footage emerging from Northeast Philadelphia right now following a plane crash is absolutely apocalyptic.



There is debris and smashed cars everywhere.



This is horrific. pic.twitter.com/WiXOchdR0b — Cillian (@CilComLFC) January 31, 2025

This is an unconfirmed report about the plane:

Aircraft Crash in Philidelphia, PA (01/31/25)

23:07 UTC (6:07 p.m ET)



Registration: XA-UCI (Mexico)



Enroute → Springfield, MO



Lear-Jet 55 Twin-Jet Engine Aircraft



Operating for Jet Rescue Air Ambulance

(Medical Transport)



All on board perished pic.twitter.com/ePKzge8A0F — Dillon (@Dillonshrop06) February 1, 2025

WTFX reports that the plane was a medical flight with two doctors, two pilots, a patient, and a family member onboard, and that all perished in the crash. It was reportedly en route to Springfield, Missouri.

Local media is speculating that ice on the wings could have been a problem, but a pilot I spoke with said that it's too warm for that to have been the issue.

This crash comes just days after the catastrophic crash between an American Eagle jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter that left 67 people dead on Wednesday.

Update 7:35 p.m.: CNN reports that it was a "Lear Jet 55 twin-engine business jet" that may have been registered in Mexico. It's being reported that the plane descended at 11,000 feet per minute.









