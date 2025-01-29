BREAKING: Military Helicopter Collides With Regional Jet in D.C. [UPDATED]

Sarah Anderson | 10:10 PM on January 29, 2025
PJ Media

Update 11:03 p.m.: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted a statement from President Trump: 

Meanwhile, we have unconfirmed Air Traffic Control audio 

The plane is reported to have been going 140 mph at 400' altitude when the crash occurred. 

Update 10:36 p.m.: NBC 4 is reporting that "four victims have been taken to North Boathouse Fire Station at Reagan National Airport." It is unknown whether there are any survivors among the 60 passengers and four crew members onboard. The water temperature is reported to be 37 degrees.

American Airlines confirmed the crash on social media: 

The Army has confirmed that there were three soldiers on board the Black Hawk helicopter. 

There is a massive search-and-rescue effort underway on the Potomac River: 

Flights are currently being diverted to other airports. 

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on X that he is "on site at the FAA HQ and closely monitoring the situation." 

Newly confirmed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth posted on X: "DoD actively monitoring. Poised to assist if needed. Prayers for all involved." 

Homeland Security Secretary Kristy Noem has been briefed and is "actively monitoring" the situation. 

Vice President JD Vance is asking people to pray for those affected by the crash. 

Original story: 

American Airlines Flight 5342 from Wichita, Kan., collided with a Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night just before 9 p.m. 

Both the White House and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the information. All flights at Reagan National have been halted until further notice.  

The FAA released the following statement about the crash: 

A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local time. PSA was operating as Flight 5342 for American Airlines. It departed from Wichita, Kansas.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation. We will provide updates as information comes in.

The D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department and D.C. Fire and EMS also released a statement about a coordinated search and rescue operation currently taking place in the Potomac River: 


This is a developing story. We'll have more information as it becomes available.

Sarah Anderson

Sarah Anderson has worked as a freelance writer and journalist for 15 years. When she's not writing, you can find her hanging out on her small farm, swimming, traveling, obsessing over a football game, or listening to Tom Petty.

