BREAKING: Military Helicopter Collides With Regional Jet in D.C. [UPDATED]

Update 11:03 p.m.: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted a statement from President Trump:

Meanwhile, we have unconfirmed Air Traffic Control audio

Air Traffic Control Audio from the plane crash: “I saw a fireball and then it was just gone” pic.twitter.com/R2JQ42ONHE https://t.co/mfq48czBfH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 30, 2025

Audio between PAT25 and DCA tower asking if they have the CRJ in sight. Affirms and requests visual separation. pic.twitter.com/6VAxx9zmv5 — NOVA Scanner Updates (@NOVAScanner) January 30, 2025

The plane is reported to have been going 140 mph at 400' altitude when the crash occurred.

Update 10:36 p.m.: NBC 4 is reporting that "four victims have been taken to North Boathouse Fire Station at Reagan National Airport." It is unknown whether there are any survivors among the 60 passengers and four crew members onboard. The water temperature is reported to be 37 degrees.

American Airlines confirmed the crash on social media:

We’re aware of reports that American Eagle flight 5342, operated by PSA, with service from Wichita, Kansas (ICT) to Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) has been involved in an incident. We will provide information as it becomes available. — americanair (@AmericanAir) January 30, 2025

The Army has confirmed that there were three soldiers on board the Black Hawk helicopter.

There is a massive search-and-rescue effort underway on the Potomac River:

#Breaking DC Fire and EMS confirms a small aircraft is down in the Potomac River in the vicinity of Reagan National Airport. Fireboats on scene. All takeoffs and landings have been halted at DCA. Emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident on the airfield. The… pic.twitter.com/aGisrUj6ug — Allison Papson (@AllisonPapson) January 30, 2025

Flights are currently being diverted to other airports.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on X that he is "on site at the FAA HQ and closely monitoring the situation."

Newly confirmed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth posted on X: "DoD actively monitoring. Poised to assist if needed. Prayers for all involved."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristy Noem has been briefed and is "actively monitoring" the situation.

Vice President JD Vance is asking people to pray for those affected by the crash.

Please say a prayer for everyone involved in the mid-air collision near Reagan airport this evening. We're monitoring the situation, but for now let's hope for the best. — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 30, 2025

Original story:

American Airlines Flight 5342 from Wichita, Kan., collided with a Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night just before 9 p.m.

🚨AA flight 5342 (American Eagle) has collided with a DC Police helicopter on approach to DCA airport just over the Potomac River



The AA 5342 is a Bombardier CRJ700 with a capacity of 68-73 passengers



Pray for survivors pic.twitter.com/joOgMxKRzt — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) January 30, 2025

Both the White House and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the information. All flights at Reagan National have been halted until further notice.

🚨BREAKING: American Airlines Flight 5342 from Wichita, Kansas has crashed into a helicopter while landing at Reagan National Airport near Washington, DC#potomac #PotomacRiver pic.twitter.com/Ddq1qwa25S — AJ Huber (@Huberton) January 30, 2025

The FAA released the following statement about the crash:

A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local time. PSA was operating as Flight 5342 for American Airlines. It departed from Wichita, Kansas. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation. We will provide updates as information comes in.

The D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department and D.C. Fire and EMS also released a statement about a coordinated search and rescue operation currently taking place in the Potomac River:

🚨 BREAKING: President Donald Trump briefed on Potomac air crash



WHITE HOUSE Press Sec. Leavitt confirms: "A military helicopter collided with a regional jet at DCA airport." pic.twitter.com/jJKEkAFHSw — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 30, 2025





This is a developing story. We'll have more information as it becomes available.