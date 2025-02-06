President Trump Honors the Reagan Legacy on the 40th President's Birthday

February 6 marks the 114th anniversary of the birth of Ronald Reagan. I was about three weeks shy of my eighth birthday when Reagan won the 1980 election, but I remember that campaign season well. That election season was when I first became aware of politics.

I was a precocious kid, and I picked up on what most of my family said about the problems of the Carter years. (My dad, a stubborn Democrat until the Clinton years, was the exception.) I “campaigned” for Reagan in our 2nd-grade class’s mock election, and he won. I thought of it as a sign of things to come.

Reagan was a transformational president, and his grasp of the power of communication made him especially effective. As I came of age in the ‘80s, I saw the prosperity and peace through strength that his leadership brought, and as a result, he holds a special place in my heart.

Throughout Donald Trump’s first term, I heard plenty of people comparing him to Reagan, and I just wasn’t sure. Now that Trump is in his second term, I think the comparisons to Reagan fit better. Just as the country was in need of massive transformation after the Jimmy Carter years, we needed a shock to the system after Joe Biden’s term in office. Reagan provided what we needed in 1980, just as Trump did in 2024.

So I think it’s fitting that the White House released a presidential message on Reagan’s birthday. Since the two men occupy similar roles at similar points in history, Trump’s message is especially appropriate and poignant.

“Today we celebrate the birthday of Ronald Reagan—a giant of American history, a lion of freedom and liberty, and the 40th President of the United States,” the statement began.

Trump continued:

In 1980, Reagan’s common sense political vision propelled him to the Oval Office, ushering in a new era of prosperity and peace at home and abroad. The Reagan Revolution was underway. Throughout his eight years as Commander-in-Chief, the economy boomed, confidence soared, Communism collapsed, and faith in our Nation’s promise thrived and flourished like never before—signaling a renaissance of the American conservative movement.



As we honor President Reagan’s life and legendary contributions to our Nation, we recognize that we are in the midst of another political revolution. Last year, the American People loudly rejected the politics of bitterness and betrayal—and launched a new and triumphant era of renewal and reform. Every day, my Administration is reminding the world once again that America is its own Nation with its own borders, its own culture, its own customs, and its own heritage—and that the American People will never waver in defending their glorious inheritance of Freedom.

Transformational leadership like Reagan's is appearing again in Trump’s swift action to undo the damage the Biden administration did. And it’s as exciting now as it was back then.

“Today, we honor President Reagan’s legacy—bringing common sense back to Washington and fortifying the causes of prosperity, safety, security, and peace that he cherished so deeply,” the president continued. “As we enter America’s Golden Age, we remember the indelible mark President Reagan left on our Nation, and we commit to carrying the torch of Liberty and Justice for generations to come.”

Amen! It’s wonderful to see President Trump acknowledge Ronald Reagan and his legacy. May we see another period of peace, prosperity, and patriotism under a second Trump term.