Legos Aren't Gay Enough, Apparently

Just when you think gender nazis can't get any crazier, you run across something like this: "Lego can be anti-LGBT, says Science Museum."

When I saw this headline, I rolled my eyes, assuming it meant something outdated like Legos are marketed at boys and deter girls from STEM jobs or whatever the heck people say about these things. I had my fingers hovering over my keyboard, ready to point out that you can buy a variety of Lego sets to appeal to all 72 genders if you want. And even before they came up with these fancy sets featuring everything from Disney Princesses to Formula 1 racing, most kids I knew growing up played with the little brightly-colored bricks, regardless of their gender. They even sell LGBTetc and "Pride" Lego sets.

But that's not what we're talking about here. We're talking about the literal shapes of the Lego bricks. You know how you connect them by, well, here's how the company itself describes it: "The tubes on the bottom interlock with the studs on top of other bricks. The studs get neatly wedged in between the tubes and the sides of every brick making them stick together firmly."

Apparently, the company calls that "clutch power," but some people — I'm not sure who — apparently call it "mating," which is far too heteronormative for the Science Museum of London.

But according to the Telegraph, something called the Gender and Sexuality Network created a self-guided tour for the museum, and the guide states that "the top of the brick with sticking out pins is male, the bottom of the brick with holes to receive the pins is female, and the process of the two sides being put together is called mating." Evidently, this proves that "heterosexuality and the male/female gender binary are the norm and everything that falls outside is unusual."

Are you still with me? Because I'm a little lost myself, and I just wrote that. It's the most absurd thing I've ever heard and appears to be more about indoctrination than actual science. Because the way the Legos fit together through this so-called "clutch power" is literally physical science. It has nothing to do with gender or sex.

Here's more from the Lego website: "The clutch power of LEGO bricks has made it possible to create bigger and bigger sets without them falling apart. LEGO bricks are in essence a whole construction system with endless possibilities. The only limitation is your imagination!" It even has a little guide to explain the science further.

I'd like to see these geniuses make some homosexual legos stick together. All you'd be able to build is a straight line. But if you are looking at Legos and thinking about sex rather than building something cool, you're doing life wrong anymore.

Not that we needed someone to say it out loud, but Fiona McAnena, director of advocacy at an organization called Sex Matters, told the Telegraph that this entire notion is "bonkers."

The Science Museum’s self-guided trail on all things ‘queer’ is completely bonkers, and includes some absurd claims. The idea that Lego is ‘heteronormative’ because the blocks are described as 'male' and ‘female’ is ridiculous. Children who play with Lego don’t need to be told that some people say fitting Lego blocks together is ‘mating.' People expect to be informed, educated and inspired when visiting the Science Museum, not to have dubious claims rooted in gender ideology forced on them.'

The guide has been around since 2022, and it's not the first time the museum has attempted to push gender ideology. The Telegraph reports:

In 2023, the museum dismantled a trans-inclusive display following complaints it was pushing “propaganda” and not biology. A cabinet titled Boy Or Girl? displayed quotes describing the transition from the “wrong body” as a “hero’s journey”, and labels characterising gender as something “difficult to define” which “may not match your biological sex”. The display featured a fake penis and chest-binding equipment.

I know many adults like Legos, but I largely agree with one of my favorite podcast hosts, Walt Flanagan of "Tell 'Em Steve-Dave," that these are children's toys at the end of the day. Why are these people so intent on pushing sex on little kids?