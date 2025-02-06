POPCORN: DOJ Sues JB Pritzker and Brandon Johnson Over Sanctuary Status

President Trump has wasted no time following through with the immigration and border policy promises that played a huge part in him winning the 2024 presidential election so decisively. Americans of all political persuasions had become disgusted with Biden's open-borders madness, and Trump was clear about what he would do.

Because eternal cluelessness sells well in deep blue states and cities, officials in Democratic strongholds began immediately after the election to squawk about resisting Trump's federal officials and policies when he got back into office. Just as Trump and his inner circle helped the GOP legally prepare for any "anomalies" that might have popped up during the election, his new administration has worked out its legal responses well in advance.

Congressional Democrats used procedural nonsense to delay the confirmation of Pam Bondi as attorney general. They were no doubt hoping that it would slow down the Department of Justice's return to meting out real justice. It didn't work. Acting Deputy AG Emil Bove was aggressive in getting Trump's agenda rolling while the Democrats threw a foot-dragging tantrum over Bondi. He ordered DOJ prosecutors to investigate any elected officials who didn't cooperate with the feds on immigration.

My friend Ed Morrissey wrote about it over at our sister site HotAir and offered this about the old way vs. the new:

Up until now, "sanctuary" declarations have been a zero-cost opportunity for progressive politicians to engage in virtue signaling. That is, it has been zero-cost to the politicians. American families have unfortunately paid high costs for this obstruction, including the deaths of people like Laken Riley, whose perp had managed to navigate through the American legal system without much consequence. Now this kind of obstruction, which was always illegal, will have a high cost for the officeholders in "sanctuary" cities and states. Some might be willing to face federal prosecutors over their activism, but after one or two actually get charged, look for these officeholders to switch to a much less substantial and far more symbolic method of protest.

Two of the loudest Democratic sanctuary mouths railing against Trump have been Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, both of whom have mistakenly thought they have a card to play here. Once again, the Trump 47 administration has taken Democrats on an express ride from FA to FO.

The Hill:

President Trump’s Justice Department sued the state of Illinois, the city of Chicago and local officials Thursday over laws creating a sanctuary city. Accusing the officials of impeding federal immigration enforcement efforts, the Justice Department asked a judge to declare the state and local measures unconstitutional because of the federal government’s supremacy.

Johnson's sanctuary hissy fit is particularly misguided. Issues with illegal immigrants have plagued Chicago, and his mishandling of the problems has led to his monumental unpopularity. It's as if he's picking the hill to die on that will do him in the quickest.

The Democrats long ago opted out of reality, preferring to steep themselves in a consequence-free fiction that they were dumb enough to believe would last forever. President Trump and this well-oiled Executive Branch machine he has built are going to drag the Dems back into the real world. How well they take it depends entirely on how long they cling to their futile "resist" fetish.

