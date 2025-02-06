Militant Group Teaching 'Self Defense' Against ICE Raids

Under the Obama administration, we were repeatedly told about the "fundamental transformation" of America, and we have seen what that looks like scrawled in broad strokes across the national canvas. Then came "The Great Replacement Theory," which the MSM and progressives laughed and hooted at and labeled as a conspiracy. Of course, anyone with the capacity to reason understood that the theory in question was subtle, multi-pronged, and a component of Obama's vision for fundamental transformation.

A bit of that has been played out recently in the mass protests in which people waving Mexican flags and those of other nations have blockaded freeways and storefronts while engaging in acts of violence, destruction, and intimidation. The message they are sending, whether intended or not, is clear: they have no intention of living the American Dream, even if they did enter the country clandestinely. Whether they know it or not or even if they don't care, they look for all the world like an occupying force.

Now, they are putting the flags away as the movement takes its next natural step. The Washington Free Beacon reports that a left-wing militant group, Unión del Barrio (UdB), has been offering what it calls "self-defense" training to help illegals respond to ICE raids. Using the Black Panthers as a model, UdB is trying to recruit patrols to identify ICE vehicles and personnel and drive the agents out of Latino neighborhoods.

The Free Beacon had a quote from the group’s website (which incidentally featured a photo of Cuban soldiers armed with AK-47s):

The Community Patrols are a means of building community-based power that will challenge police and migra (sic) attacks. These agencies are trained to profile, harass, detain, arrest, and brutalize our people. We are determined to build … barrio [neighborhood]-centered self-defense and prevent the detention and family separation that has taken place over the last several decades. The objective is to organize our people in every barrio, block by block, to defend our communities from colonial violence and threats to our human and democratic rights. We intend to expose the anti-Raza [race] nature of the colonizer state that has now openly declared itself a tool to terrorize, repress, and exploit the lives and labor power of the Mexicano-Raza working class.

UdB refers to America as an "empire in decline," which it contends is more dangerous than an emerging empire. Aside from defending the illegal immigrant community, the group also espouses "dual and contending power," which the Free Beacon notes is a revolutionary term for eventually seizing control of an area (or maybe even a country). The end goal of UdB is socialism.

When we struggle locally we must also identify ourselves with and actively defend the socialist revolution of Nuestra América [Our America] that is currently on the march in the South.

The group asserts that Mexicans and Palestinians have a common enemy, which is "settler colonialism." This is odd since the illegal immigrants are the ones doing the colonizing. The day after the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, UdB issued a statement of solidarity with the terrorists. The statement concluded, “The bold resistance of the Palestinian people is understood as such by billions of colonized and displaced people around the world, and we are confident that justice will prevail in Palestine!" This is what was meant by fundamental change and the Great Reset.

We are right to be skeptical and, for that matter, angry when we see Mexican flags on American streets and read the manifesto of UdB. These people are not "undocumented citizens," "dreamers," or people who came here for a better life. For all intents and purposes, these people present themselves as invaders, eager to extract tribute from the vanquished.