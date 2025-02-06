Joe Biden Funded Terrorism to the Tune of $1.3 Billion

I still can’t figure out if I’m shocked or not at this story. But apparently, over $1.3 billion in taxpayer dollars from the Biden administration has been funneled to groups linked to or directly sponsoring terrorism.

Federal watchdog reports and other documents reveal that Biden’s aid programs have supported a network of terrorism across the Muslim world, largely by undoing crucial policies that the Trump administration put in place, according to The Daily Caller.

National security experts told the outlet that the Trump administration must do something about this.

“We should not be putting money into any country or areas where a terrorist group remains in control,” Bill Roggio, senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told The Daily Caller.

Roggio said that “aid, like money, is fungible.”

“It winds up propping up these groups,” the counterterrorism analyst told the DCNF. “It allows them to use … whatever money they have to invest into their terrorist activities.” The State Department told the DCNF last week that “national security is and will remain a top priority” after President Donald Trump announced he is reevaluating foreign aid programs. “The review period is a measure put in place for us to align our ongoing work with the America First agenda,” the department said. “The results of the in-depth review will be communicated transparently.” […] Trump also placed dozens of senior officials on leave from the United States Agency for International Development, one of the entities responsible for funding to Afghanistan that the Taliban stole on Biden’s watch. The Trump administration closed down USAID’s headquarters Monday and may try to dissolve the agency altogether. The largest share of Biden-era dollars linked to terrorism went to Palestinian organizations, Congressional Research Service records show.

The Biden administration allocated over $1 billion in taxpayer money to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which purports to assist Palestinian civilians but has been linked to terrorism, particularly against Israel.

Although Biden reversed a Trump-era ban on funding in 2021, the ban was reinstated in 2023 after evidence emerged that UNRWA workers were involved in Hamas’s October 7 attacks. Intelligence reports later revealed that over 1,000 UNRWA employees had connections to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, with some involved in the massacre. On top of that, UNRWA schools have been criticized for promoting curricula that glorify terrorism and martyrdom.

The curriculum comes from the Palestinian Authority (PA), a governing body in the West Bank that the Biden administration considered more friendly to American interests than Hamas. The PA also made a profit from Biden’s presidency despite its program that pays Palestinians and their families as a reward for acts of terror against Jews. Trump and Congress passed a law in 2018 blocking economic support funds for the PA due to its program. Trump later paused all remaining funding for the PA before Biden took office and resumed it. The Biden administration in part revived the economic support fund that Trump’s law restricts. The State Department claimed in documents from 2021 that “most” of the money did not “directly benefit the PA” in violation of the law. However, officials sent $265 million straight to the PA for its “security forces and justice sector institutions” throughout Biden’s presidency, according to the Congressional Research Service. Under Biden, the PA agreed to pay more than $97 million to reward the perpetrators of the Oct. 7 attacks, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

Remember Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan that resulted in the death of 13 U.S. servicemembers, the country falling under Taliban control, and leaving millions of dollars of U.S. military equipment behind? Well, it gets worse. Would you believe that the Biden administration actually sent taxpayer money into the hands of the Taliban after it regained control of Afghanistan in August 2021?

The U.S. government’s Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) has exposed the growing security concerns as Biden’s administration persisted in funneling funds to “humanitarian” programs aimed at improving Afghan women’s rights, economic conditions, and other causes. Meanwhile, the brutal Islamic regime took full advantage of the financial aid, further cementing its control over a nation now under its oppressive rule.

According to the report, “the recorded amount that UNRWA, the Palestinian Authority, and the Taliban raked in under Biden is an estimated $1,386,900,000.”