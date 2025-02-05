The Morning Briefing: Trump 47 —Come for the Freedom, Stay for the Democrats' Exploding Heads

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Denziwillde was proud of his service as Vice-Treasurer of the Greater Waukesha Bay Leaf Skeptics Society.

Tuesday was another big day for President Trump and the bureaucracy-shredding juggernaut that is his administration. There was, as the kids like to say, a lot to unpack.

After some petty procedural stalling by the Democrats, Pam Bondi was finally confirmed as the nation's next attorney general, which Victoria wrote about. That new noise that you may be hearing in any part of this great land is the weeping and gnashing of teeth in the United States Department of Justice. The Swamp rot is critically deep there, and they know that the new sheriff in town will not take kindly to what they've been doing these last four years. The Department of Justice will once again be focused on — surprisingly — justice.

Here was my response to the news:

What an overwhelming relief it is that the country once again has a chief law enforcement officer who believes in the rule of law and the Constitution of the United States. https://t.co/Cl4W0S9i5o — SFK (@stephenkruiser) February 5, 2025

It's almost like we've relocated to a different planet.

Now that Trump's back, the United States is once again behaving like a true ally to Israel. The Biden administration attempted to straddle the fence, pretending to be Israel's ally while constantly moaning about the poor Gazans. I never pass up an opportunity to remind everyone that Gaza is Hamas, and Hamas is Gaza.

President Trump met yesterday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. That alone is enough to send the Dems into the throes of apoplexy. As with everything else in the last two weeks, it ended up being so much better than expected. This is from Robert:

The most momentous announcement of this most momentous of press conferences was Trump’s declaration that Hamas would not be permitted to regain control of Gaza and that, in fact, the U.S. "will take over the Gaza Strip... we will own it." He also reiterated his insistence that 1.7 million Palestinians would be relocated to Egypt and Jordan, explaining several times that this was necessary because the failed policies of the past should not and must not be applied yet again.

Trump then waxed on about Gaza becoming "the Riviera of the Middle East." In the past, a comment like that would have been dismissed as just more verbal meandering from. Now, there are no limits to Trump's imaginative, think-outside-the-box approach to governing in his second term. Both supporters and detractors know that he can pull off almost anything

That really got the Dems going. Gaza is their primary pet victim story these days. Democrats need the people in Gaza to be eternally miserable. People who aren't miserable are of no use to the Dems, that's why they're always painting a gloom and doom picture of the world. Happiness is anathema to all of their political goals.

I love the idea of the Riviera of the Middle East. There's no desire for misery here. And who better to do it than the billionaire real estate mogul and hotelier who is now the most powerful man in the world? Democrats loathe capitalism, successful businesspeople, and especially Donald Trump. They're freebasing Prilosec at the Democratic National Committee at this point.

Before we wrap up, I would be remiss if I didn't mention my friend Stephen Green's headline for another Trump victory story: "1,000 EPA Employees Told They Could Be Fired 'Immediately' and I Just Wet Myself."

That could end up being the feel-good story of the week.

In the distance, Chuck Schumer cries into the void of defeat.

Everything Isn't Awful

PJ Media

VIP

Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher

The first of the broken, and forever a pathological liar.

Many Americans are totally unaware that critical systems people rely on—which run on (and funnel!) taxpayer dollars—are being smashed and grabbed. This article summarizes what's going on. Please share it with friends and family so they help demand action.https://t.co/RJNMSPW7Yy — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 4, 2025

Bee Me

Democrats Warn Deportations Cause Unemployment For Child Traffickers pic.twitter.com/7ywJ6TwIt9 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 4, 2025

The Kruiser Kabana

