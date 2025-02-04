BREAKING: Pam Bondi Is Your New Attorney General

Former Florida attorney general and former attorney for Donald Trump, Pam Bondi, sailed through her confirmation hearings. Then, all of a sudden, Democrats dammed up the vote. Upset over President Trump doing what he promised to do as president, they decided to hold Bondi's AG appointment hostage until he did their bidding. But the floodgates opened up on Tuesday night when Bondi won Senate confirmation 54-46.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Pam Bondi has been confirmed as the next Attorney General of the United States.



The vote was 54-46. pic.twitter.com/svSmJ0LmY5 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 5, 2025

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman was the only Democrat to cross the aisle to vote for Bondi.

I don't know if anyone has noticed, but the Democrats' limp-wristed take-their-ball-home strategy isn't working.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) promised Democrats that if they didn't allow a vote, he'd make sure their next few nights and weekends would be spent cooling their heels and knocking back cold-brew crack coffee.

If Dems want to do this the hard way, that’s their choice, but we’ll get these nominees confirmed one way or the other—even if that means staying in session (including weekends) for weeks on end



Buckle up! https://t.co/W23IvxTQsq — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 3, 2025

After senators inexplicably took the weekend off, on Monday night, Bondi's nomination was sent to the Senate floor after a vote to limit further debate, setting the stage for Tuesday night's vote.

The American people should be able to trust that the Department of Justice is not targeting Americans based on their political opinions or religious beliefs.



Pam Bondi has promised to get the department back to its core mission: prosecuting crime and protecting Americans from… pic.twitter.com/RVuw6xNGSp — Leader John Thune (@LeaderJohnThune) February 4, 2025

Advertisement

Before Bondi was even AG, there were high-level (and some not-so-high-level) firings at the Department of Justice. At the FBI, Kash Patel hasn't even been confirmed, and all of a sudden, the 7th-floor executive wing has taken on the look of a ghost town. That's all happened without Bondi, who is now the boss of both after the Senate vote on Tuesday night. Imagine what will happen when she takes the helm.

Bondi has never described herself as the president's "wingman," as terrorist defense attorney Eric Holder described his role as Barack Obama's AG. But her proximity to Trump World was a sore spot for Democrats, who presumably preferred to have an attorney general who hated the president as one of his top legal advisors.

That's apparently what Ranking Member Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) had in mind when he pretended to be upset about Bondi being too "faithful" to Donald Trump. “I fear Ms. Bondi will only protect and remain faithful to one person throughout this whole experience, and that’s the president who’s given her this opportunity,” said the oily Durbin, who'd apparently forgotten Bondi's successful public legal career long before she'd ever met Donald Trump.

Is there a misogyny hotline where we can report the Illinois Democrat?

Durbin said with a straight face that he worried somehow Trump's AG office would fail to be a "nonpartisan" department, like, you know, Merrick Garland's weaponized law enforcement arm that spied on Catholics, parents at school board meetings, and—hey, are all the January 6 trespassers out of the Gulag yet?

Advertisement

Shockingly, no Republican senators laughed in his face, but Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) came close.

The Senate Judiciary Committee chairman pinned the Democrats' ears back on this point when he noted, "Some of my colleagues also suggest that Miss Bondi’s loyalty to President Trump is somehow disqualifying. It is not persuasive in any way."

Grassley explained, "There’s nothing wrong with President Trump appointing someone who seriously defended him to a high position." He told Democrats, as if they didn't know, "Ms. Bondi publicly supported President Trump, just like 77 million Americans who voted him back into office in November. So this, too, is not a disqualifying attribute.”

Bondi cleared the Judiciary Committee on a party-line vote last week.

Now that Bondi's been confirmed, let's get going—we've got a country to save.