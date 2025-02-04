Does Anyone Even Care About the Super Bowl?

The football season is coming to a close, and the Super Bowl is less than a week away. Fans across the country are on the edge of their seats, excited about the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Advertisement

Just kidding. What is this, 2023? Yawn. I don't think anyone who isn't a tried and true Eagles or Chiefs fan cares much about this game.

Who America is rooting for in the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/23wjq88haE — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 27, 2025

CNN announced on Monday that Super Bowl ticket prices are "plummeting":

The cheapest ticket for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans has fallen below $4,000 on the secondary market, according to reseller TickPick, marking a 30% decline over the past week — and more than 50% cheaper compared to last year’s record-breaking Super Bowl.

The article suggests a few logistical reasons for this. The Superdome in New Orleans has a larger seating capacity, so there are 11,000 more tickets to sell. Last year's Super Bowl was at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and Vegas just has more of a party appeal. But it also suggests another reason: Chiefs fatigue.

I'm inclined to believe that has something to do with it. Look, I have a tremendous respect for Andy Reid as a coach, and I'm a big fan of Patrick Mahomes as a player and a person. Some of my best friends are huge Chiefs fans. But this is the third year in a row that the team has been in the big game, and, as I said, this is the same matchup we had in 2023.

Can't we just let someone else have a turn? I'd welcome a brief pause on the anti-DEI stuff for a week if we could apply it here and let a couple of slightly less qualified teams battle it out instead of the two that earned it.

Advertisement

If the Chiefs pull it off, they'd be the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row. But I'm starting to feel about them like I did the Patriots during the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick era. I'm over it.

And then there's the whole Taylor Swift aspect. There are few things more annoying than the network cameras panning to her sitting in her box, acting like a drunken fool anytime her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, so much as catches a pass. She doesn't appear to know much about football, and her performative excitement and exaggerated enthusiasm just feel like one big effort to get more attention. Because that's what that person needs. And if the Chiefs do win, the big story the next day will be whether they kissed on the field and if they're engaged and so on and so forth, and I'm so over it.

It was announced today that Donald Trump will be there, so that's kind of cool. He'll be the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl. But that doesn't really impact my life unless it leads to a big story that I can write about for y'all next Monday.

There's the Halftime Show. The NFL chose Kendrick Lamar for that, and I'm not sure why. I'm somewhat of a fan, but I can't imagine he has a lot of mainstream appeal to the portion of the NFL audience that seems to actually care more about the sideshow aspects like halftime and the commercials than the game itself — you know, the Boomers and the Swifties and the middle-aged moms serving the snacks.

Advertisement

Personally, I'll watch, mostly just because it's the last football game of the year for seven months. And I'll pull for the Eagles. I'm not quite as apathetic about that as I might sound though. I've got six good reasons to do so, and their names are Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Kelee Ringo, and Lewis Cine — some of my favorite former University of Georgia players.

The #Eagles have dropped the latest episode of Unscripted “A Week in the Life of the Philadelphia Bulldogs”.



The Philly Dawgs Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, and Kelee Ringo talk about their brotherhood and journey from being together at UGA to being… pic.twitter.com/jiiN5oxnzz — Philly Dawgs (@PHLDawgs) December 17, 2024

At 6' 6" and 340 pounds, Davis may be a big guy, but he's got an even bigger heart and was a huge presence at UGA in general. Dean is a powerhouse on the field but has also been honored for his outstanding academic performance. Fun fact: I actually took a class with him.

Carter has overcome so much adversity to become a major force in the NFL. Smith is known throughout the state of Georgia as one of the most stand-up human beings you can meet and has a great future in whatever he wants to do when his NFL career is over.

Advertisement

Ringo is a true hero to UGA fans after catching an interception and running it 79 yards for a touchdown that helped the Bulldogs win the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship. And Cine was the CFP National Championship Game Defensive MVP of that same game, and the Haitian-born safety is walking proof of the American dream.

I could not be more proud of these guys, and I really hope they get that ring this year. Go Eagles!

What are your thoughts on the Super Bowl this year? Planning to watch? Who are you pulling for? Let us know in the comments.