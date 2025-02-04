Green Beret Joe Kent Joins Trump Admin to Fight Terror

Combat veteran Joe Kent will be joining the Trump administration to take on terrorists, just as he did when he held a gun and wore a military uniform.

Kent, whose wife was also in the military and was tragically killed overseas, has run for office before but did not succeed in defeating the powerful and corrupt Democrat Party machine in Washington state. He will be holding political office now, however, thanks to Donald Trump, who has nominated Kent to head the National Counterterrorism Center. Kent knows from hard personal experience how deadly the threat of terrorism is, and will bring that experience to bear in his new position.

Trump posted Feb. 3 on Truth Social, “It is my pleasure to nominate Joe Kent as the Director of the National Counter Terrorism [sic] Center. As a Soldier, Green Beret, and CIA Officer, Joe has hunted down terrorists and criminals his entire adult life.”

The president also paid tribute to Kent’s late wife, a heroic victim of Islamic terrorism. “Above all, Joe knows the terrible cost of terrorism, losing his wonderful wife, Shannon, a Great American Hero, who was killed in the fight against ISIS. Joe continues to honor her legacy by staying in the fight. Joe will help us keep America safe by eradicating all terrorism, from the jihadists around the World, to the cartels in our backyard. Congratulations Joe!” Trump concluded.

6 years ago.



Shannon Mary Kent KIA 16 January 2019 in Manbij Syria on her 5th combat deployment in special operations.



I’m grateful for every moment we had & for the lives we created. Shannon was an amazing wife, mother, friend, sister & daughter.



— Joe Kent (@joekent16jan19) January 16, 2025

Kent responded simply, “Thank you President Trump! It’s an honor to serve our nation again, time to keep our nation safe & strong!”

Thank you President Trump!



— Joe Kent (@joekent16jan19) February 4, 2025

Many people celebrated Kent’s nomination on X. “From Battle Ground, Wash., which is near Portland, Mr Kent has been relentlessly targeted by Portland Antifa for years,” journalist Andy Ngo stated. Voice of America head and fellow Trump appointee Kari Lake lauded Kent, “This is great news. Joe Kent is a true Patriot.”

The National Counterterrorism Center states, “We lead and integrate the national counterterrorism (CT) effort by fusing foreign and domestic CT information, providing terrorism analysis, sharing information with partners across the CT enterprise, and driving whole-of-government action to secure our national CT objectives.” Of one thing we can be pretty sure: Kent is not likely to hunt down Jan. 6 and pro-life grandmas or parents concerned about children’s education as “terrorists;” he will focus on actual terrorists, both foreign and domestic.

We need more military men like Joe Kent to take on the growing threat of terrorism and help keep our nation safe.