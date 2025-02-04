Green Beret Joe Kent Joins Trump Admin to Fight Terror

Catherine Salgado | 10:27 AM on February 04, 2025
Joe Kent for Congress

Combat veteran Joe Kent will be joining the Trump administration to take on terrorists, just as he did when he held a gun and wore a military uniform.

Kent, whose wife was also in the military and was tragically killed overseas, has run for office before but did not succeed in defeating the powerful and corrupt Democrat Party machine in Washington state. He will be holding political office now, however, thanks to Donald Trump, who has nominated Kent to head the National Counterterrorism Center. Kent knows from hard personal experience how deadly the threat of terrorism is, and will bring that experience to bear in his new position.

Advertisement

Trump posted Feb. 3 on Truth Social, “It is my pleasure to nominate Joe Kent as the Director of the National Counter Terrorism [sic] Center. As a Soldier, Green Beret, and CIA Officer, Joe has hunted down terrorists and criminals his entire adult life.”

The president also paid tribute to Kent’s late wife, a heroic victim of Islamic terrorism. “Above all, Joe knows the terrible cost of terrorism, losing his wonderful wife, Shannon, a Great American Hero, who was killed in the fight against ISIS. Joe continues to honor her legacy by staying in the fight. Joe will help us keep America safe by eradicating all terrorism, from the jihadists around the World, to the cartels in our backyard. Congratulations Joe!” Trump concluded.

Advertisement

Read AlsoUSAID Lavished U.S. Cash on Hamas-Run Gaza

Kent responded simply, “Thank you President Trump! It’s an honor to serve our nation again, time to keep our nation safe & strong!”

Many people celebrated Kent’s nomination on X. “From Battle Ground, Wash., which is near Portland, Mr Kent has been relentlessly targeted by Portland Antifa for years,” journalist Andy Ngo stated. Voice of America head and fellow Trump appointee Kari Lake lauded Kent, “This is great news. Joe Kent is a true Patriot.”

For Our VIPs: Criminals Omar and Raskin Bewail Shuttering of USAID

The National Counterterrorism Center states, “We lead and integrate the national counterterrorism (CT) effort by fusing foreign and domestic CT information, providing terrorism analysis, sharing information with partners across the CT enterprise, and driving whole-of-government action to secure our national CT objectives.” Of one thing we can be pretty sure: Kent is not likely to hunt down Jan. 6 and pro-life grandmas or parents concerned about children’s education as “terrorists;” he will focus on actual terrorists, both foreign and domestic.

Advertisement

We need more military men like Joe Kent to take on the growing threat of terrorism and help keep our nation safe.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: DONALD TRUMP MILITARY PATRIOTISM TERRORISM WASHINGTON STATE ISLAMIC TERROR

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: Dude, Where's My Bureaucracy? Stephen Kruiser
The Dynamic Duo Have the Dems on the Run Stephen Green
USAID Pays the Terrorists Who Kill Us Victoria Taft
Why Were Two Reagan National Airport Employees Just Arrested? Matt Margolis
DHS Employee Says Department Will Defy Noem Lincoln Brown
Meet Usha Vance, America's Second Lady Sarah Anderson

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
The Morning Briefing: Dude, Where's My Bureaucracy?
'Unprecedented': El Salvador Makes the U.S. an Offer We Can't Refuse
Joe’s Got Talent? Old Joe Biden Signs with High-Powered Hollywood Talent Agency
Advertisement