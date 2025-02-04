French Gynecologist Suspended for Refusing to Treat Biological Man

Here’s a fun fact: There are approximately 20,000 gynecologists in America but not even 2,500 proctologists. Isn’t that counterintuitive? Everything else being equal, wouldn’t you expect there’d be twice as many proctologists?

I’m not a doctor (as you can tell), but I’m pretty sure only half the population would even consider the services of a gynecologist, whereas proctological care is a bit more, er, universal. So, when it comes to medical employment, wouldn’t you assume proctology would have more opportunities?

But hey, sometimes life throws you a curveball. Especially in France.

A French gynecologist was accused of transphobia after declining to treat a biological male who identified as a female yet still retained his all-original, womb-assembled male “anatomy.”

I am so confused.

Dr. Victor Acharian was called before a disciplinary board of the French Medical Council, suspended for a month, and given an additional five months of probation. It’s a helluva story: “French Gynaecologist Suspended for Refusing to Treat Trans Woman.”

But the tale might not end with the suspension of Dr. Archarian’s medical license. He could also face further legal consequences. As the article stated:

SOS Homophobie, a transgender activist group, issued a statement saying that the doctor’s actions were potentially “also punishable by criminal sanctions”.

(By the way, whoever came up with the group’s name of “SOS Homophobie”: Nicely done! Game recognizes game!)

Still, it’s the facts of the case that are especially perplexing. The article continued:

The row has drawn national media coverage and polarised public opinion, with some gynaecologists taking Acharian’s side and arguing that treating transgender patients required special training. Feminists also backed him, pointing out that the patient had not had gender reassignment surgery and gynaecological care was not appropriate. LGBT groups, however, said that transgender patients often faced discrimination or difficulties in gaining access to healthcare. [emphasis added]

I’m unsure if the patient expected Dr. Acharian to engage in a Doc McStuffins-level of roleplay, but certain medical procedures require very specific biological “equipment.” This is the medical profession, not "Adventures in Theoretical Anatomy."

And besides, it’s wasteful — especially in a country like France, where healthcare is socialized. A biological man demanding gynecological care is an unnecessary burden on everyone else. You’re asking French taxpayers to underwrite the patient’s anatomical aspirations.

Y’know, if I were a French taxpayer, I think I’d prefer my money to go to childhood cancer research. Not to mention, c'est dégoûtant! (Just sayin’.)

It seems to me that the doctor behaved respectfully and reasonably:

Weeks after the incident, Acharian apologised for any offence caused and said he had offered to refer the trans patient to a specialist who could provide appropriate medical care. The patient, however, described his refusal as “hyper-violent”. “I was in shock,” the patient said. “It was the first time I had suffered this sort of transphobia.” Acharian said the patient shouted, “you’re transphobic”, and insulted his secretary before leaving the clinic. “I was only trying to be honest when I said it wasn’t my specialty and I wasn’t competent. I offered to refer her to services that could take better care of her,” he said.

Dieu merci the patient didn’t also identify as a minority woman: I’m no expert in French law, but I suspect that would qualify as an additional hate crime. The poor doctor would lose his license for good! And thus, for the “human rights transgression” of refusing to indulge in a patient’s anatomical fantasies, an otherwise perfectly qualified medical professional would be banned from the marketplace.

Somehow, this is the liberal, enlightened political position of the “pro-science” people.

The last sane human in France is Marguerite Stern. Her mic-drop comment required no further explanation: