The Dynamic Duo Have the Dems on the Run

"Get 'em skeered and keep the skeer on ’em," was Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest's timeless advice about combat. President Donald Trump is a Yankee and Elon Musk is an awkward super-genius immigrant but I swear those two have been reading up on their Confederate history.

No, I'm not suggesting they're going to "put y'all back in chains." What do you think I am, a Democrat?

[shudder]

When your enemy is scared, don't give him a moment to recover his wits. When he's on the ground, don't let him up. When he flees, pursue him. Because sometimes a simple win isn't enough. Trump and Musk have the Democrats scared, and every indication is they mean to keep them scared.

And Another Thing: I used to refer to Democrats as opponents. But after years of being treated like their enemy, it's time to return the favor.

The panic set in over the weekend when Musk and his DOGE boys — more on them momentarily — showed up at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) like they owned the place. Correction: they showed up like we, the taxpayers, own the place. Which we do, by the way. It's just been a long time since our civil servants had a good reminder of the "servant" half of their positions.

By Monday, they were desperately flailing.

"Congress must take action to restore the rule of law," he whined.

You just want to grab Schumer by the lapels and give him a good shake while reminding him, "You ARE in Congress, you ninny. Take it up with your coworkers, assuming they'll listen to your pathetic excuse for a United States senator."

Musk responded to Schumer, "This is the one shot the American people have to defeat BUREAUcracy, rule of the bureaucrats, and restore DEMOcracy, rule of the people. We’re never going to get another chance like this."

And I've just got to know which 22-year-old know-nothing intern posted this face-palmer on behalf of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee yesterday.

It's like the Dems are so all-in on their illegal alien invasion that they no longer know the difference between a naturalized citizen and a foreigner.

There are a great many examples of waste with which I've already amused you these last few days but I think Stephen Miller summed up best what's wrong with USAID.

THIS is what they're panicked about losing. Not because anybody gives a damn about condoms for Gaza or establishing DEI in Serbian elementary schools, but because of the skim they'll miss out on. Think of Democrats as mobsters who get their beaks wet on every transaction.

Intelligencer's Ed Kilgore collected his wits enough to very calmly shriek about "Trump and his underlings" doing things "that rely on exotic and dangerous theories of imperial presidential powers that Richard Nixon could have only dreamed of possessing."

Refusing to release grants (that were never explicitly authorized by Congress) to Deep State cronies is imperial, you see. Anyway, Kilgore's genius #Resist plan goes thusly:

There is a steadily increasing possibility that the Trump offensive could go so far and so fast that congressional Democrats are tempted essentially to go on strike when it comes to actions where they do actually have some leverage. These include an upcoming effort to keep the federal government operating when the stopgap spending authority enacted in December runs out on March 14.

So they're going to stop us from shutting down wasteful government by shutting down even more wasteful government? Oh, please don't throw me in that briar patch!

More seriously, Kilgore writes that "the emerging idea may be for congressional Democrats to insist that before they provide a single vote that Republicans need, Elon Musk and Russell Vought (the OMB director nominee widely thought to be behind the funding freeze) must be put on a leash."

There are the chains again. It always comes down to those for Dems, doesn't it?

Wait until the news sinks in that Trump is serious about radically downsizing the Department of Education. That's another one of the Left's Holiest of Holies that exists for the sacred purposes of funneling money to favored Democrat constituencies while indoctrinating children.

It isn't all fun and games, sadly. The Left doxxed at least one of the young computer geniuses Musk brought with him to OPM to untangle the spilled spaghetti mess of slush-fund spending at USAID and other agencies. There were two assassination attempts on Trump last year, so there's no doubt in my mind the Left won't happily trigger some other nut into taking a shot or two at one of Musk's whiz kids.

"In a mature society," Robert Heinlein's (literally) timeless character Lazarus Long observed, “'civil servant' is semantically equal to 'civil master.'"

Well, I'm not feeling all that mature right now. How about you?

