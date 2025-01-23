The Morning Briefing: Team Trump Packed a Month's Worth of Work Into Its First 2 1/2 Days

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is off to participate in the annual Greater Poughkeepsie Flan Festival.

Advertisement

It sure is weird having a president who shows up to work every day and can stay awake past 4 PM, isn't it? I'm not going to double check this, but I think that Joe Biden had taken three vacations by Wednesday of his first week in office.

President Trump's work ethic is legendary. At 78, he has more energy than most people 50 years younger than he is. Trump has wasted no time tackling his ambitious agenda. There is a lot of clean-up on Aisle Biden that needs to be done to bring some sense of sanity and normalcy back to the country.

The list of wrongs that Trump needs to make right is a long one, but he is not at all daunted by the challenge. In fact, as my friend Stephen Green wrote yesterday, Trump has already cleaned up a mess that predated Biden's presidential reign of error by more than half a century:

It seems like it was just earlier this morning [It was just earlier this morning, Steve —Editor] that I wrote about President Trump's executive order eliminating federal DEI efforts. But there's more to it. Trump's order also nuked President Lyndon Johnson's Executive Order EO 11246, which established affirmative action, with the stroke of his pen. You may safely assume that it was a beautiful pen. The most gorgeous pen ever used to wipe out six decades of discriminatory hiring and admissions policy, established without a single Congressional vote.

That's a bonus gift that I hadn't expected. There's a lot of LBJ's legacy that needs to be dismantled.

Naturally, the Democrats will be shrieking "RAAAAACISM!" even louder for a few days. Prior to Trump, that was usually enough to get Republicans to cower and back down. That's not how the New Trump Order works though. Trump knows that the Dems are going to say that everything the Republicans do is rooted in racism. He also knows that it's a load of crap. Unlike so many prominent Republicans in the modern media era, this president doesn't live in fear of what The New York Times might say about him.

Advertisement

So it's full speed ahead.

Trump has surrounded himself with people who have the same kind of vigor that he does. The results are already impressive.

Regular readers here know that the insanity on our southern border was the overwhelming top issue of mine in last year's election. Trump's policies regarding that began working before he was even sworn in. Athena reports here that illegals began "self-deporting" themselves in anticipation of Trump's border crackdown.

New border czar Tom Homan had been making the media rounds during the transition period and promising to waste no time in getting real work done. He hasn't disappointed. This is from Catherine:

Donald Trump’s new border czar got right down to business, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has already arrested more than 300 serious illegal alien criminals, including murderers and rapists.

ICE agents are very good at their jobs. Unfortunately, Democrats never let them do those jobs properly when they're in power. Low morale at ICE during the Biden years was well documented.

We've seen a lot of grandstanding from Democratic mayors and governors since the election who have promised to fight the Trump 47 administration's immigration policies. Over at HotAir, my friend Ed Morrissey writes that Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove has served notice to the loudmouth sanctuary crowd, ordering federal prosecutors to investigate any officials who stand in the administration's way.

Here's more from Ed on just how serious the new and improved Department of Justice is:

Advertisement

Now this kind of obstruction, which was always illegal, will have a high cost for the officeholders in "sanctuary" cities and states. Some might be willing to face federal prosecutors over their activism, but after one or two actually get charged, look for these officeholders to switch to a much less substantial and far more symbolic method of protest. And just to make sure this policy sticks, note that Bove now requires all prosecutors who decline to charge obstruction to file an immediate report with the DoJ to review that decision. That should incentivize some enthusiasm for this new policy.

That's right, the United States Dept. of Justice is back to chasing the real bad guys.

We've been discussing all throughout the transition period the past couple of months that there was a very different feel to the Trump 47 administration that was taking shape. There's the sense of urgency, of course, which is already on display. The biggest difference, however, is that Trump has surrounded himself with much better people this time around. They're adults who are serious about their jobs and want to do them well. A lot of the people in the Trump 45 administration seemed like they only wanted the gigs to they could get fired and write tell-all books.

I can hardly wait to see how much the country has changed by this time next week.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

He owns the car now.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/cHWDk28At6 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) January 22, 2025

Advertisement

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Trump Signs D.C.'s DEI Death Warrant

Guess Who Elizabeth Warren Blamed for Biden's Family Pardons?

Homan: ICE Already Arrested 300+ Violent Illegal Alien Criminals

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. There He Goes AGAIN: Trump Nukes LBJ Affirmative Action Order

I'd Like to Buy a Vowel: Philly Mayor Can't Spell 'Eagles'

9 Inches! Florida and the Rest of the Deep South Break Snow Records

Progress: Now Nine-Year-Old Girls Can Be Legally Married in Iraq

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. It's Morning in America... Again

Buh-Bye! Illegal Immigrants Start Self-Deporting in the Face of Tough New Trump Policies

Abolish the National Cathedral

Danielle Smith: The Only Grown-Up in the Room

Reporter Asks Trump Why He Revoked Bolton’s Security Clearance. The Answer Is FIRE.

VodkaPundit, Part Quatre. Marco Rubio Just Put the 'MURICA! Back Into the American State Department

Is Steve Bannon Trying to Divide MAGA?

NASA Will Remember Its Fallen Heroes on January 23

What 500 Pages of Fake History Between Islam and the West Look Like

Afghan 'Asylum Seeker' Murders Two in GermanyAfghan 'Asylum Seeker' Murders Two in Germany

AOC and the Democrats ‘Jewsplaining’ Antisemitism IS Antisemitism

OK then. Colorado Supreme Court Rules Elephants Are Not Human and Must Stay in a Zoo

Trump Announces His Move Against Russia

Stossel. The End of ESG

Townhall Mothership

Ghouls. All Senate Democrats Vote Against Protecting Babies Born Alive From Abortion

Pete Hegseth's Nomination Might Be in Troubled Waters, Thanks to These GOP Senators

Chip Roy Reintroduces Bill to Protect Life on College Campuses

Advertisement

Trump Responds to Bishop Who Used Interfaith Prayer Service to Go on Political Rant

Good Bye White House Gun Control Office: We'll Never Miss Ya!

Cam&Co. Massachusetts 'Red Flag' Law Report Raises Red Flags of Its Own

Has New Mexico's Governor Seen the Light on Gun Control?

The UK Is Lost: You Know Who's to Blame for Those Little Dead Girls in Southport?

New Wildfire Erupts in LA County, 8,000 Acres Burn in Hours

MAGA! DoJ to 'Sanctuary' Officials: We're Coming For You

Liz Cheney, Take Note: Republicans Just Formed a New J6 Subcommittee, and There's an Interesting Twist

TDS-Induced Brain Rot Leads Axios Founder to Float Bizarro Theory About Trump's 2028 Plans

Trump Treasury Sec Nominee Lights Up Woke Bishop With Scolding of His Own

Karine Jean-Pierre: 'I Was the Hardest Working Press Secretary... Like, Since the Invention of Work

WHAT Were They ThinKKKing? Australian Cruise Staff Picks the WORST Outfits for Christmas Event

Conflict on Gobblers Knob: PETA's Annual Attempt to Chuck Groundhog Day

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

The Archaeology of DEI

Exclusive: Climate Expert Slams Lying CCP VP and ‘Green Energy Junk’

Trump Makes an Unexpected Admission as He Sums Up the Biden Years

The Left Wants to Weaponize Disinformation, Not End It

Why One Democratic Senator May Be the Key to GOP Success on Immigration Reform

Around the Interwebz

Netflix Stock Hits New Heights After Spectacular Earnings Report

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 event was an AI presentation with occasional phone hardware

Advertisement

Bog Bodies Lay Hidden in a Florida Pond for More Than 7,000 Years

Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher

Legacy media will spend the next four years talking about J6 pardons while their President pardoned pedophiles and murderers. Do not let them lecture you on morality. pic.twitter.com/xyN4xWq8Nu — Rep. Tim Burchett (@RepTimBurchett) January 22, 2025

Bee Me

Liberals Briefly Pause Chanting ‘Death To Israel’ To Call Elon Musk A Nazi https://t.co/dygN01xQ7T pic.twitter.com/lck5gCHbn5 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 22, 2025

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes