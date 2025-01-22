Marco Rubio Just Put the 'MURICA! Back Into the American State Department

Incoming U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio outlined the MAGA reforms he's bringing to a department rife with progressives, Deep Staters, and international pantswetters (these are my words, not his), according to a memo issued almost as soon as he entered office and seen by RealClear.

Rubio's memo — a cable in State Department parlance — went out to every U.S. diplomatic and consular post around the world promising to bring an immediate stop to his predecessor's emphasis on “ideology over common sense."

“Every dollar we spend, every program we fund, and every policy we pursue must be justified with the answer to three simple questions,” Rubio told America's diplomatic corps. Those questions, according to RealClear, are; "Does the action make America safer, stronger, and more prosperous?"

If the answer to any one of those questions is "No," then presumably so is Rubio's.

Rubio also staked State's claim to helping restore order to the country's southern border, insisting that "this department will no longer undertake any activities that facilitate or encourage" illegal immigration.

But politics, as the late, great Andrew Breitbart would remind us, remains downstream of the culture — and that might be where Rubio leaves his strongest mark as America's top diplomat.

“Far too much of America’s diplomacy is focused on pushing political and cultural causes that are divisive at home and deeply unpopular abroad,” Rubio noted about former SecState Antony Blinken's woke "pride" policies and constant displays. “This creates unnecessary friction with other nations and obstructs our ability to conduct a pragmatic foreign policy and work cooperatively with other nations to advance our core national interests.”

Moments like this one — and they were seemingly endless under the Biden Cabal — told the world that America was more interested in pushing the "queer" agenda than in promoting our national interests. Needless to say, the world took note and acted accordingly.

Today, @DeputySecState Sherman and senior officials raised the progress pride flag at the Department. #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/Lnnd0uzEP5 — Department of State (@StateDept) June 25, 2021

While Pete Hegseth has yet to be confirmed as Defense Secretary, it's a safe bet that the conservative combat vet won't put up with any similar, reputation-destroying nonsense in the military, either.

Remember this proud moment in America's military history?

I finally found Joe Biden’s “Dog Face Pony Soldier”. pic.twitter.com/udmK7xseVA — Cherie Currie (@CherieCurrie3) May 22, 2024

It's almost a miracle that instead of invading Ukraine in 2022, Russia didn't grab Maine.

It might have been the biggest cultural self-own in history, throwing away decades of America's global soft power to appease a vocal minority within a minority — and at State, Rubio just put a stop to it.

When I was recording this week's Right Angle video podcast segments with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott yesterday, I noted that while I never supported Rubio for president during the GOP primaries, I believe his knowledge, temperament, and Cuban background made him Donald Trump's ideal pick for SecState.

If Rubio keeps this up, even my strong endorsement will have been too weak.

