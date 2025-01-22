Guess Who Elizabeth Warren Blamed for Biden's Family Pardons?

Elizabeth Warren, everyone's favorite senator from Massachusetts, appeared on CNN on Monday night to talk about, I don't know, maybe hunting and gathering? The first Thanksgiving? How the white man drove her from her land?

But at some point, Anderson Cooper asked her about the familial pardons Joe Biden issued about 15 minutes before leaving the White House and heading off to Shady Pines or wherever they sent him.

"The last-minute pardons by then President Biden to his family members, you know there were pardons earlier this morning which were reported on, but these last-minute pardons, he chose to, I mean, make it last minute when there wouldn't be as much attention, obviously, and they wouldn't kind of overshadow the ride to the capitol — was that a mistake?" Cooper asked.

Initially, Warren replied with a simple statement: "The president — President Biden — should answer for himself."

Fair enough. But she couldn't leave it at that. Not only did she not leave it for Biden to "answer for himself," but she also went on to blame someone else for these sneaky, last-minute pardons: Donald Trump.

Warren explained that poor Biden is just a kind-hearted old family man who had no choice but to make these pardons out of fear that Trump might try to use his sweet little family against him just because Trump doesn't like him.

But it's a sad day in America when someone leaving office has to look around and say, 'Am I facing a new president and a new administration who is going to come after my family just because they're my family, that's gonna come after the people I love just because I love them? Not because they're accused of any crimes. Not because they've done anything wrong. But just because they're the people I care about.' And ever since Donald Trump has said a big part of his argument for being president is that it would be about retribution, it would be about vengeance — and he used it today. There he is, making his speech after he's been inaugurated as president, and it's still full of how he was wronged and he was the one who was mistreated. Dang, guy, you were just elected president of the United States and just sworn in. Come on, enjoy the moment. But no, it's about how he has been mistreated and he will get even. That's not how we run a government and make it work. This is not about personal vengeance. We run a government ot make it work for people. That's how it's supposed to be in a democracy.

Oh, come on, Pocahontas. I'm not even sure Cooper was buying your gaslighting. And if that's the real reason why Biden pardoned his family members, he would have done it loudly and proudly in front of the whole nation to continue his efforts to make Trump look bad, not in some kind of hush-hush last-minute backroom kind of deal.

Even Hunter Biden was pardoned out in the open, much to the dismay of both Democrats and Republicans. Given that most of us had never even heard some of the rest of these Biden family names, the whole situation left the portion of the country with any brain cells wondering what else this corrupt family was hiding.

Biden, of course, issued last-minute blanket pardons for his brother James and his wife, Sara; his sister, Valerie, and her husband, John Owens; and his brother Francis on Monday. Along with the pardons, he left a statement that read, "The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that they engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense."

House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) issued the following statement in response:

President Biden’s preemptive pardons for the Biden Crime Family serve as a confession of their corruption as they sold out the American people to enrich themselves. Our investigation revealed that at least ten members of the Biden Crime Family and their associates raked in over $30 million by selling Joe Biden’s influence to corrupt foreign entities and individuals in China, Russia, Ukraine, Romania, and Kazakhstan. The legacy media should be ashamed of themselves for covering up Joe Biden and his family’s abuse of power, corruption, and obstruction. The American people have seen through the legacy media’s coverup and the Bidens’ lies, and they know the truth: President Biden abused his public office to create a slush fund for his family. President Biden will go down as the most corrupt president in U.S. history, and our investigation will be remembered as one of the most successful ever conducted by Congress.

That sounds more plausible. By the way, someone needs to ask the good senator from Massachusetts which administration and political party set the precedent for going after the previous administration just because you didn't like it.

I also have to say that Warren looked like she was having a lot more fun when she was on stage with Trump and the Village People the other night. Maybe she should stick to those types of appearances.