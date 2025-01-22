AOC and the Democrats ‘Jewsplaining’ Antisemitism IS Antisemitism

It’s the strangest, most bizarre version of “Where’s Waldo?” I’ve ever seen. But if you’re on the political left, grab your glasses, fire up your Bluesky account, and get ready to play the trendiest game in the land: Find the Nazi!

The year is 2025; World War II ended 80 years ago. Spoiler alert: Hitler didn’t win. But apparently, Nazis are still everywhere.

Putin claimed the Nazis are in Ukraine. Biden claimed the Russians are the Nazis. Hamas claimed the Nazis are in Israel. Governor Trudeau apologized for honoring a Nazi in the Canadian parliament. It’s been alleged that Nazis are inspiring communist China and their close ally, North Korea.

Nazis, Nazis, Nazis!

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), the 35-year-old ex-bartender, would probably disagree with all the above Nazi sightings — but with one notable exception:

Hamas is right: The Israelis ARE Nazis.

Along with her fellow Squad members, AOC and her cohorts never miss an opportunity to vilify the Jewish homeland. They even voted against a nonbinding resolution that simply said, “the State of Israel is not a racist or apartheid state” and that Congress rejects “all forms of antisemitism and xenophobia.”

(I guess that was a bridge too far.)

Then, just a few months later, she accused Israel of committing genocide against the Palestinians.

(See? Told ya the Jews were Nazis!)

The other Squad members are just as insidious with their anti-Jew invectives and pathological loathing of Israel. They support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel, hoping to isolate the Jewish homeland and further weaken it. And they even voted against funding Israel’s Iron Dome missile system — a purely defensive system that protects civilians from being slaughtered by missiles, rockets, and artillery from terrorists.

But those pesky Jews don’t deserve safety. They shouldn’t be there in the first place.

At that point, even her fellow Democrats had enough of the Squad’s Jew-hating bigotry. Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.) exclaimed, “To advocate for the dismantling of the one Jewish state in the world, when there’s no place on the map for one Jewish state, that’s antisemitism, and I reject that.”

The Squad peddles vile, cruel tropes that echo the sentiments of history’s most depraved Jew-haters. “Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel,” read a Squad-member's Tweet. Naturally, the Jews accomplish this by weaponizing money: "It’s all about the Benjamins, baby."

Today, American Jews are being attacked, injured, harassed, bullied, and assaulted on college campuses. After Hamas launched a sneak attack that targeted civilians for murder, rape, torture, and kidnappings, antisemitic incidents on college campuses have skyrocketed by 700%.

And it’s not conservatives who are doing the harassing. It’s left-wing, anti-Israel radicals.

But AOC refuses any accountability for the bigotry, violence, and Jew-hating on the left. She closes her eyes and pretends it doesn’t exist.

Instead, she accuses conservatives of being Nazis — not because of what they say or how they vote or what they believe, but because of their hand gestures.

She even chastised the Anti-Defamation League(!) for being... pro-Nazi:

Just to be clear, you are defending a Heil Hitler salute that was performed and repeated for emphasis and clarity.



People can officially stop listening to you as any sort of reputable source of information now. You work for them. Thank you for making that crystal clear to all. https://t.co/0gLdMCU3UV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 21, 2025

There’s a lovely Yiddish word that describes her behavior: Chutzpah.

AOC — who didn’t even want Israel to have a missile defense system! — has anointed herself D.C.’s Nazi-Detector. The ADL might not know what the heck antisemitism looks like, but fortunately, AOC is there to “Jewsplain” it to them:

AOC: Elon Musk can do whatever he wants behind the presidential seal, but in this country we hate Nazis. Two of the foundational things in American history are that we beat the confederates and we beat the Nazis. pic.twitter.com/dBlK9W4Jpv — Acyn (@Acyn) January 22, 2025

“I’m not with the Nazis,” she insisted in the video.

Of course not: she simply wants to destroy the Jewish homeland, strip Israeli civilians of self-defense, provide cover for her Jew-hating allies, rebuild Hamas, remove Jews from all disputed regions, and allow Jewish Americans to be harassed on college campuses.

Thanks for the Jewsplaining, AOC, but most Jews (when we’re not “hypnotizing the world” with all our “Benjamims”) already know what antisemitism is — and just as importantly, we know what it isn’t.

AOC might not be an out-and-out Nazi, but y’know what? She caucuses with them. She votes with them. And she absolutely, 100% supports them.