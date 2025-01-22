Trump Announces His Move Against Russia

President Donald Trump has had a busy couple of days back in the White House, and he isn’t slowing down. On the campaign trail, he promised he would get the Russia/Ukraine conflict resolved. And I have no doubt we’re closer to this war ending than we ever were when Biden was president.

The Washington Post reported that two days after his reelection, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin spoke for about 20 minutes. During the call, Trump urged Putin not to escalate the war in Ukraine and highlighted the U.S.’s strong military presence in Europe.

Putin also shifted his public rhetoric about the war after Trump took office, claiming to be interested in “lasting peace” with Ukraine.

"The goal should not be a temporary ceasefire, a short-term pause for regrouping forces and rearming to continue the conflict later, but a lasting peace based on respect for the legitimate interests of all people and nations living in the region," Putin said of the ongoing conflict.

Does Trump trust Putin? I’m sure he doesn’t, and on Wednesday, he announced his next move on Russia in a bold post on his social media platform, Truth Social. In his signature style, Trump both criticized the conflict and offered a solution, while weaving in his unique narrative on Russia, Vladimir Putin, and the global political landscape.

“I’m not looking to hurt Russia. I love the Russian people, and always had a very good relationship with President Putin,” Trump wrote. “And this despite the Radical Left’s Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX.”

But Trump didn’t hold back when addressing the present conflict. “All of that being said, I’m going to do Russia, whose Economy is failing, and President Putin, a very big FAVOR,” he declared. His proposed favor? A plea for Russia to “settle now” and “STOP this ridiculous War.” In Trump’s eyes, the war is not only unnecessary but also destined to worsen if it continues unchecked.

Trump then laid out a sharp ultimatum: “If we don’t make a ‘deal,’ and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries.” This echoes Trump’s past use of economic pressure as a foreign policy tool during his presidency, when he imposed tariffs and sanctions on various nations to negotiate favorable terms.

“Let’s get this war, which never would have started if I were President, over with!” he asserted. His solution? Negotiate now, before more lives are lost. “We can do it the easy way, or the hard way - and the easy way is always better. It’s time to ‘MAKE A DEAL.’ NO MORE LIVES SHOULD BE LOST!!!”

Trump’s post showcases a combination of his confidence in deal-making, his focus on using economic tools as leverage, and his ongoing campaign to position himself as a leader capable of achieving peace. While critics may question his intentions and effectiveness, Trump’s message is clear: He sees himself as the person who could bring the conflict to a close.

Biden sure didn’t do anything to bring the war to an end. Trump has done more to end the war since he was reelected than Joe Biden did since the war began.