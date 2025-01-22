Trump Signs D.C.'s DEI Death Warrant

President Donald Trump "took aim" at the federal government's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs on Tuesday, with an Office of Personnel Management memorandum ordering "employees to be placed on leave no later than Wednesday and for DEI offices to be closed down," according to a Washington Post report.

It's the end of the world, at least to hear the Washington Post tell it, but it helps to think of WaPo as a corporate rag in one of those 19th-century company towns with interests as parochial as they are corrupt.

From WaPo's "took aim" to NBC's saying that DEI employees have been "targeted" by Trump, please remember that "eliminationist rhetoric" isn't eliminationist when lefty outlets use it.

Acting OPM director Charles Ezell issued the memo following Trump's Tuesday executive order to end “radical and wasteful" DEI efforts implemented under the Biden Cabal. I'd add that they were "immoral" and "unconstitutional," too.

Even better, Trump's EO encouraged business leaders in the private sector to "end illegal D.E.I. discrimination and preferences and comply with all federal civil rights laws" that "undermine our national unity, as they deny, discredit, and undermine the traditional American values of hard work, excellence, and individual achievement in favor of an unlawful, corrosive, and pernicious identity-based spoils system."

The New York Times reminded readers that while Washington (thank goodness) doesn't have the authority to tell most companies how to run their internal affairs, "it does have discretion to enforce its rules on heavily relied-upon private contractors and subcontractors who would be subject to the new rules."

"In anticipation of Mr. Trump’s taking office, several companies, like Meta and McDonald’s, have rolled back their D.E.I. initiatives," NYT reported — and I'm pretty sure they don't fall under D.C. purview as contractors.

Washington will suffer wider layoffs as detailed by my PJ colleague Rick Moran's VIP piece yesterday, to the relief of a grateful nation.

Trump and Ezell aren't messing around. The memo orders agency heads to ask employees “if they know of any efforts to disguise these programs by using coded or imprecise language," and all DEI materials must be removed from the web, social media, etc.

Nevertheless, you won't be shocked to learn that the Deep State doesn't take kindly to having its postmodern spoils system taken away.

Big news: An NSA whistleblower has alerted me that the NSA is attempting to hide its DEI program by renaming it the Equal Employment Opportunity and Accessibility group.



As you can see, the training is the same and within it you find "DEIA as tradecraft."



This must be… pic.twitter.com/n7mgaTMfsl — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 22, 2025

As Trump learned in his first term, it isn't enough to issue perfectly legal orders. There will have to be follow-through, firings, and enough examples made to frighten the rest into line.

Trump isn't wasting time, either, according to WaPo's story. "OPM acting director Charles Ezell sent the memorandum to federal department and agency heads, instructing them to inform all employees of DEI offices by 5 p.m. Wednesday that they were being placed on paid administrative leave effective immediately."

Well, bye.

