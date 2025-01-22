Homan: ICE Already Arrested 300+ Violent Illegal Alien Criminals

Donald Trump’s new border czar got right down to business, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has already arrested more than 300 serious illegal alien criminals, including murderers and rapists.

One reality we are going to see illustrated in the coming days is just how utterly non-existent was the Biden-Harris administration's “vetting” process and criminal law enforcement. New Border Czar Tom Homan, speaking on Fox News, showed how he is an infinitely better border czar after just one day on the job than Kamala Harris was in years.

Asked about what spurs an ICE raid, Homan first took on the misconception that many illegal aliens are somehow protected from enforcement of the laws. Ultimately, the first crime is to “be in the country illegally. First of all, I mean, there's nothing in the immigration law says you gotta be convicted of a serious crime to be removed under the INA [Immigration and Nationality Act]. So if you're in the country illegally, ICE can visit you.”

Boom! Tom Homan announces that ICE has already arrested 308 violent criminal illegals. Homan is targeting the "worst first" but if you're in the country illegally, you are eligible for deportation. Leave now. pic.twitter.com/jVlzVlIa0H — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 22, 2025

Unfortunately, because of the scale of the illegal alien invasion fueled by the Biden-Harris administration, ICE has to prioritize its raids and deportations. “But right now, as we said repeatedly, President Trump has been clear we're concentrating on the worst first, the public safety threats and national security threats,” Homan said. The Biden administration border crisis allowed at least 1.7 million national security risk migrants into America, according to the House Judiciary Committee.

Homan added:

And just yesterday, in the last 24 hours, ice arrested over 308 serious criminals. Some of them were murderers. Some of them were rapists. Some of them raped a child. Some were sexual assault of a child. So, ICE is doing their job: they're prioritizing, just as the President said they would. So ICE is performing excellent right now on the field, and they're going to continue every day.

The fact that we have over 300 illegal alien murderers, rapists, and child sexual criminals in the country to begin with is disturbing, but the fact that over 300 of them were arrested in just one day shows the horrific scale of the Biden border crisis. How many are still on the loose?

Before Trump took office, Homan explained how pernicious were the Biden-Harris-Mayorkas border policies. “Why are we back to catch and release? Why aren’t [illegals] being detained [as they] should be? Because if we look at the immigration court, if you look at the data the last 10 years, immigration court, it says, … about 87[% fail], so nearly nine out of 10 people who claim asylum never get relief from U.S. courts because they either don't qualify or they don't show up, so they get an order of removal.” The question is, why are they not detained, knowing these statistics? And how many of these criminals were receiving taxpayer-funded freebies courtesy of the Biden-Harris administration?

WATCH: Tom Homan explains how the Biden-Harris administration’s catch-and-release policy was designed to keep as many illegal aliens in the country as possible. That disastrous policy ends in 16 days. pic.twitter.com/AhcRTTuNX7 — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) January 4, 2025

Homan explained, “Go to the Homeland Security lifecycle report, the Secretary's own report, and it says this: if you're in ICE detention, you get an order removal, you're removed 99% of the time. But if you're not in detention, like a family group, and you get an order of removal, you leave 6% of the time.”

The border crisis was by design. Homan went on, “They know exactly what they're doing. By not detaining people in an ICE bed, they know nine out of [ten] — this administration's got same data points I have — nine out of 10 [asylum claims] will fail, but they're not in detention. They won't leave. And if ICE does happen to find one, what has [DHS] Secretary Mayorkas said on record? 'Being in the country illegally on its own isn't enough for ICE to effect an arrest.'”

That of course isn’t true, but the Biden administration “set the plan up to let… millions and millions [of illegals] in, but they can't be removed.” Under Trump and Homan, that is going to change. The safety of American citizens and the sovereignty of our borders will finally be prioritized over law-breaking foreigners.