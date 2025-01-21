The D.C. Jan. 6 Hostages Are FINALLY Being Freed

The corrupt and infamous Washington, D.C. jail known as the “Gulag” is finally releasing at least some of the 20+ Jan. 6 hostages who received pardons or commutations from President Donald Trump yesterday but whose release was stalled by vindictive Democrat authorities. For some of these people, this is the first time in years they can embrace loved ones, walk away from thuggish guards, and sleep outside of a prison cell.

Jonathan Pollock, who was incarcerated in the Gulag along with his sister (who has not yet been released as of this writing), said he was “full of freedom,” but also highlighted how terrible has been the persecution of J6ers and their families by the J6 Committee and the Biden-Harris administration. Jake Lang, who has been in jail for four years without even a trial, shouted joyfully after his release, “This is what being American is all about!” Unfortunately not everyone is out. Reportedly the U.S. Marshals, a judge named Nichols, and prison authorities are stalling the release of some prisoners, claiming paperwork issues and unresolved state charges.

Rep. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.) was one of the Freedom Caucus congressmen who went to the jail to investigate the blatant defiance of President Trump’s orders. According to Crane and reporter Ben Bergquam, the D.C. Gulag was the last jail in America still slow-rolling J6 releases. Among the Jan. 6ers released so far are some of the men who received the longest sentences, including Enrique Tarrio (22 years — he wasn’t even at the Capitol), Joe Biggs (17 years), and Stewart Rhodes (18 years — also never entered the Capitol). We are still waiting on the prison sentences for numerous violent Antifa and pro-Hamas rioters and Epstein clients, however.

Lang confirmed to me last night that he had been assaulted and handcuffed by prison guards, led by a Lt. Allen, while he was being out processed. After spending the whole of today lying about when the J6ers would be released, prison authorities finally released Lang and other Jan. 6 prisoners. Watching Lang embrace his fiancée and father without guards or bars for the first time in four years was truly incredible. Gesturing to his fiancée and father, Jake said, “These are the people who make America great. This is what we fought for … we are witnessing an indelible moment in American history, where freedom is finally able to reign again.” He added that “this weaponization” under the Biden administration made our institutions “crumble” but under Trump they are “being restored. Faith and trust and hope are back in America.” Later, crying, he said God “saved us.” He showed his prison Bible to interviewers with messages from young J6 prisoner Isaac Thomas.

Besides Lang, another Jan. 6er who had reportedly been suddenly thrown back in his cell while he was being out-processed and his mother waited in the cold outside was former Green Beret Jeremy Brown. “Back to ZERO. So close, but yet so far,” was his message.

Please pray for the Jan. 6 prisoners still in jail and for those who have just been freed and are starting their lives over again with their families and friends after a hellish four years. And remember that PJ Media has been exposing the truth about the abuse of the Jan. 6ers and the Biden-Harris weaponization of justice against both the J6ers and other political opponents, including pro-lifers.