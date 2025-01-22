Afghan 'Asylum Seeker' Murders Two in Germany

On Wednesday morning in the Bavarian town of Aschaffenburg, Germany, an "asylum seeker" attacked a nursery group. A two-year-old boy and a 41-year-old man were knifed to death. Two others have been reported as injured, one of which is said to be another child. The National Pulse reports that Enamullah O., an Afghan national, was arrested near the scene and had been stalking the group of five children before the attack.

The children and their teachers noticed O. stalking them and attempted to leave the park. That is one O. attacked, targeting the children. The suspect had been living in a shelter for asylum seekers. According to the Daily Mail, O. had a history of psychiatric problems, leading Chancellor Olaf Scholz to ask why he was still in the country. In a press release, the police stated:

The Aschaffenburg police, with the support of surrounding departments, launched a large-scale search for the suspect immediately after the incident became known. The 28-year-old was arrested in the immediate vicinity. The suspected weapon used in the crime, a knife, was confiscated.

Police have not said anything about O's motives and are asking people not to voice any speculations. The Mail noted that O. had already been told to leave the country and that the Bavarian Interior Ministry was under the impression that the suspect had announced that he would leave Germany. His case was then closed.

Minister Joachim Herrman said that O. said he would leave on December 4. The office closed out the case on December 11. This raises the question as to why no one ever followed up on the suspect's decision to leave. One would think that the authorities in Bavaria would have at least checked on O.'s status, particularly given his history of mental health issues. The frustration is palpable:

This is the danger that unfettered and unmonitored immigration poses. In the U.S., it has manifested itself in the deaths of Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungaray and across the United States. In Germany and across Europe, it has been woven into the daily landscape of life.

Leftists and whatever remains of the legacy media are beside themselves that Trump hit the ground running with his aggressive immigration policies. On Wednesday, the Chicago Tribune ran a piece about illegal immigrants who are hiding out to avoid deportation:

In Little Village, one of Chicago’s largest Mexican immigrant communities, streets were mostly deserted and quiet. Tamale vendors, a hearty group used to braving all kinds of weather, weren’t lined up on the sidewalks. The hardware store parking lots, where day laborers search for work, also were largely empty. The possibility of mass deportations has terrified some of the area’s roughly 400,000 undocumented immigrants, prompting many to skip work, keep their kids out of school and stay hidden until the promised raids end. Their trepidation only deepened Tuesday, when the Trump administration announced it would permit agents to make arrests at schools and churches.

What the Left will never acknowledge is that the chaos wrought by four years by an unspeakably irresonsible government and its Machivellian immigration policies have made the Trump administration's efforts a necessity. We don't need any additional problems, and there is no reason we should go the way of Germany, England or the European Union.

Many people will be sent back to square one and will have to go back and try again to enter the country legally. As harsh as the Left makes the Trump policies out to be, they will protect American citizens. They will also help legal immigrants escape the problems they have been trying to leave behind and perhaps embrace a future brighter than hanging out in front of a store waiting for work or mowing rich Democrats' grass while being paid under the table.