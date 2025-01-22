9 Inches? Florida and the Rest of the Deep South Break Snow Records

Sarah Anderson | 2:41 PM on January 22, 2025
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Snow is a rare thing here in the South, and when a few inches landed on my hometown of Atlanta a few weeks ago, I wrote a (hopefully) humorous article about how we just don't know how to handle it down here. Well, I don't think any of had a clue that less than two weeks later, we'd be breaking winter weather records all across the Southeast. 

The Gulf Coast was probably the biggest surprise, especially Florida. Most people head down to the Sunshine State in January to get away from snow and freezing temperatures, but cities from Pensacola to Jacksonville got hammered with the white stuff. The Pensacola area seems to have been hit the hardest. According to AccuWeather, the panhandle city recorded an official 7.6 inches, while the Pensacola News Journal reports that some other local areas potentially saw up to nine or more. The record for the city, which is from 1895, was a whopping three inches. 

Panama City also got between six and eight inches of snow, while the Jacksonville area saw up to two inches. 

Savannah, Ga., already looks like something out of a Hallmark movie, but add three inches of snow, and it's a picture-perfect winter wonderland. 

Oddly, the Atlanta area didn't get quite as much snow as Georgia's more southern cities did — places like Cordele saw nine inches! — but the inch or so that fell in the metro area still had an impact. Here's a look I-75 in Monroe County on Wednesday morning, which is about an hour south of Atlanta. 

A little further west, other cities near the Gulf Coast, like Houston and New Orleans, also saw unprecedented amounts of snow. New Orleans hadn't seen snow in over a decade, according to the Associated Press, but it ended up with a record-breaking 10 inches. The original record was just 2.7 inches, and it happened on New Year's Eve in 1963. 

People were having snowball fights and skating down Bourbon Street. 

Several counties along the Louisiana-Texas border even received blizzard warnings. City officials in Houston are asking people to stay off the icy streets on Wednesday, after the city received up to five and half inches of snow in some places. And rightfully so. Between 5 p.m. on Tuesday and 5 a.m. on Wednesday, the city reported 88 car accidents

On Tuesday, 80% of the country in 43 states were under some type of cold weather advisory, including 45 million Americans in the Deep South. Add that to the 12 million people in California who are under red flag warnings, and well, January is shaping up to be a pretty rough month for most of the country. 

And while I didn't get any snow here at my house — despite having friends 20 miles away who did — I can't tell you how ready I am for spring, which starts in 57 days. What's the weather like where you are? Let us know in the comments!  

