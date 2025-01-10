Winter Storm Sweeps the South (And We Don't Know How to Handle It)

Snow is not something we see a lot of here in Atlanta, and when it does happen, well, people from other parts of the country like to mock us. Rightfully so, I suppose. We do kind of lose our minds. However, many of us woke up to a few inches of it on Friday morning, and I think we're doing okay. For the most part.

"Do you get to have the fun of shoveling it?" a friend of mine who lives up North asked when I sent her a picture of my driveway blanketed in the white stuff.

"Shovel? Huh? Why would I do that?" We don't shovel snow in these parts; we just cancel everything and wait for it to melt. Or, in some cases, we finally put those heavy coats and skis that sit buried in the back of our closets to good use.





Many businesses are closed for now — I actually just received word that the antique shop where I rent a space is closed today, may try to open late tomorrow, but may not... who knows what this weird weather will do? — and the world's busiest airport has grounded all flights, canceling at least 896 and delaying 439. Delta blamed the "worse-than-expected" winter weather after passengers had to abort a flight that slid on the runway. A few people had minor injuries, but luckily, it sounds like no one was seriously hurt.

200 passengers evacuated a Delta flight at Atlanta Airport after an aborted takeoff. Emergency slides were used, and 4 reported minor injuries, 1 hospitalized. Flight was headed to Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/VYtfVj01FR — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 10, 2025

But is the Waffle House open? That's how people in the South really determine just how bad the weather is. Well, it appears that it is, at least in the western Atlanta suburb of Carroll County, so I guess things aren't too bad.

It’s going to take more than this winter storm to shut down Waffle House! These ladies are up and glad to serve anyone who has to be out today in Carroll county! @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/2oMV61mCC3 — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) January 10, 2025

As a matter of fact, it looks like most people are enjoying our rare winter weather event. Lots of folks got out to go snowboarding in Piedmont Park. Okay, so maybe we do know how to handle it. Or maybe these are all just transplants from north of the Mason-Dixon line. Believe me, we have plenty of them, and "we full," as we like to say, so don't get any ideas.

Everyone else can enjoy the Waffle House and Piedmont Park. I'm staying home. Rather than brave the icy roads, I decided to brave the crowds stocking up on bread and milk yesterday, and boy, were they because that's what we do when the weather forecast even hints at snow. Though, I stock up on what really matters: Diet Coke and tortilla chips.

I am at Kroger rn outside of Atlanta and it’s a zoo. And all bread, eggs, deli meat. It’s all gone. Absolutely wild considering by Sunday it’ll be normal again pic.twitter.com/JlpW1VFcRm — Adam_GaWX (@adam_gawx) January 9, 2025

I did actually step outside to check on and feed and water my farm animals. As a matter of fact, as I was heading out, I thought to myself, "I'll let my ducks out of their pen and get a cute video of them walking through the snow for the first time in their lives." I went to great lengths to stage it. Well, they refused to actually step foot in it opting to stay in the covered part of their run instead. Good grief. Even my ducks are Southern.

There's an old meme that says something like "Don't make fun of the South when it snows. It's rare, sort of like a northern school winning a college football championship." Well, we can't even claim that this year. (Unless Texas wins, I guess, but I'm not sure most of us SEC fans are ready to count them just yet.) (Just kidding, people. Calm down)

Well, the season may be over for my beloved Georgia Bulldogs, but Sanford Stadium sure looks pretty in the snow. It's just keeping things cool until Kirby Smart and the boys heat it back up next season.

And at the end of the day, we'll make it through this rare weather if we all just use our common sense (seriously, stay off the roads if you don't have to get out). Even if we lose our power for a day or so, it's better than losing it during the dog days of July and August. Have you ever been in a house in Georgia with no air conditioning in the summer? It ain't fun. But at least here in Georgia, we have the best dang governor in the country leading us and trying to keep us safe.

Our teams at @GeorgiaEMAHS, @GA_DPS, @GADeptofTrans, DNR and more are working around the clock to keep Georgians safe and informed as today’s weather event continues.



Thank you for heeding the warnings to stay off the roads and to make sure you’re prepared for potential power… pic.twitter.com/E0RpshIH5V — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 10, 2025

In all seriousness, I hope all my fellow Southerners (and everyone else dealing with this winter weather) are safe and warm today. I wrote this in good fun, but everyone is in my prayers, especially if you have an important job that requires you to get out and drive on the slick streets or you have lost your power for an extended period of time. And if I could take all of this precipitation and ship it to California, I would in a heartbeat.

Stay safe everyone, and let us know what the weather's like where you are in the comments.