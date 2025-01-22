Buh-Bye! Illegal Immigrants Start Self-Deporting in the Face of Tough New Trump Policies

The more hysteria the left wants to gin up over President Trump’s policy of enforcing our nation’s duly passed immigration laws, the better. Illegal aliens are doing an about-face and heading home, now that corrupt federal leftists are no longer rolling out the red carpet for them.

Advertisement

On Friday, just days before Trump was inaugurated, Jorge Ventura reported for NewsNation that columns of self-deporters were already spotted trudging back across the border and heading south. He said that, while it's unclear how many migrants were splitting at this time, the rate was picking up and it was becoming a trend: "This comes as cities across the U.S. and Mexico are now bracing for the President Elect's deportation operation, but his hard-line messaging on those deportation efforts have some migrants panicking and some even choosing now to self-deport back to their home countries."

Immigration attorney Roland Vazquez told Ventura that some of his clients who had entered the U.S. through Biden's open door were now choosing to return home because they feared deportation under the Trump administration.

"Just as recent as yesterday, they notified me that they're going to depart the country voluntarily, and understanding that, you know, the Trump administration is going to carry through on their promises," said Vazquez.

Ventura also covered another Trump-inspired reason that Biden's illegal aliens were heading back south. "And it's not just Trump's deportation plans that are influencing these decisions," reported Ventura. "Vazquez says it's also that Mexico is now open to accepting non-Mexican deportees. Mexico's move would impact Cuban and Venezuelan migrants the most, since those countries typically do not accept deportation flights from the U.S. but may from Mexico."

Advertisement

Hmm, I wonder if Mexio's new policy has anything to do with newly re-installed President Trump's threats of tariffs?

Remember: every single so-called asylum seeker who is now returning to his or her home country is a fraudster. They did not come to the United States because they had a legitimate fear of being persecuted by their own government for their religion, ethnicity, or politics; they came because they were opportunists taking advantage of the corrupt Biden administration’s uncontrolled mass immigration policy. They lied on federal documents to commit fraud, and that is a felony.

Those who are here illegally but who haven’t committed fraud or other felonies are self-deporting for other reasons. First of all, self-deportation preserves their ability to continue working on legal entry to the country, whereas those who are deported may not re-enter the country for a minimum of five years, and maybe even never.

In Florida, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd has launched his own campaign to encourage foreign nationals residing in the U.S. to self-deport:

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is advising illegal aliens to self deport in Florida.



“Southbound and Down!” pic.twitter.com/E9CdVtpVtr — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) January 20, 2025

Related: As a Woman, I Deeply Resent Being Put at Risk From the Democrats’ Imported Monsters

Here are a few humble suggestions for our new administration to encourage other unauthorized residents to hie themselves back to the land of their nationality:

Advertisement

Cut off the spigot: It had long been U.S. policy that immigrants were not eligible to become public charges. That's just a natural fit with the return of common sense.

Prosecute Americans who knowingly break the law by hiring aliens who can't work here legally.

Offer amnesty to illegal aliens — the ones who want to self-deport, that is. Offer no-questions-asked flights back home and maybe even a few shekels in their pockets for a soft landing. Heck, serve champagne and caviar on the flight — it's still cheaper than paying for their kids' school, doctors, braces, and so forth.

The day may not be far off when we start seeing negative numbers of unauthorized aliens flowing across our borders. Is it a miracle? No — it's just good old-fashioned law enforcement, moral clarity, and common sense.