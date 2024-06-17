As a Woman, I Deeply Resent Being Put at Risk From the Democrats’ Imported Monsters

Yes, women have always been at risk from men. In general, when a woman is murdered, it’s a romantic partner to blame. But the Democrats’ imported monsters have been responsible for nightmare scenarios as well: snatching random women who are going about their business off the street, dragging them out of sight, and brutalizing and killing them.

My colleague, Rick Moran, wrote about the latest horror show out of Maryland. It stems back to a violent episode last summer. “37-year-old Rachel Morin, a mother of five children, decided to go for a run on a scenic pedestrian trail near her home in Bel Air, Maryland. Bel Air is a quiet town and Morin had no reason to fear, according to her boyfriend Richard Tobin," Rick reported. “Authorities found her body the next day. She had been dragged off the trail, raped, and murdered.”

After nearly a year of tracking, police arrested 23-year-old Victor Martinez Hernandez. He strolled into our country back in January 2023 after murdering a young woman in his home in El Salvador. Once here, Hernandez kept on doing his thing. "Once in our country, and likely emboldened by his anonymity, he brutally attacked a nine-year-old girl and her mother during a home invasion in March of 2023 in Los Angeles," said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler at a presser announcing the arrest. "And as everyone I believe is aware, that was our first DNA match linking Rachel's case to the one in Los Angeles."

Gahler went on to express my — and so many women’s — concerns: "We are 1,800 miles [away from] the southern border," Gahler said. "And American citizens are not safe because of [the Biden administration's] failed immigration policies."

Morin’s murder was not an isolated event. "This is the second time in two years that an innocent Harford County woman has lost her life to a criminal in our country illegally," the sheriff noted. "In both cases, they are suspects from El Salvador with ties to criminal gangs. This should not be happening."

It shouldn’t be happening, but it is. There are many such cases. To name but a few recent examples:

Feb. 22, 2024, Athens, Ga.: Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student, went for a run on campus. Venezuelan Jose Antonio Ibarra kidnapped her and bludgeoned her to death.

Dec. 5, 2023, Jackson County, Texas: Rafael Govea Romero, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, broke into 16-year-old Lizbeth Medina’s apartment, which she shared with her mother. There, he stabbed the girl to death and left her bloody body in the bathtub for her mother to find that evening.

July 18, 2018, Brooklyn, Iowa: Cristhian Bahena Rivera, another illegal immigrant from Mexico, followed 20-year-old Mollie Cecilia Tibbetts, who was going for a run, in his car before waylaying and murdering her. He left her body in a cornfield.

July 27, 2022, Frederick, Md.: An unnamed 17-year-old, who sublet part of the home of 20-year-old Kayla Hamilton from another illegal alien, raped her and then strangled her to death with a phone-charging cord. He had entered the country illegally the year before, despite his affiliation with MS-13 in his homeland of El Salvador.

Kayla’s mother, Tammy Nobles, is suing the Biden Dept. of Homeland Security for $100 million for allowing the murderer into the country as an unaccompanied minor child. She says the DHS had only to look at the teen’s tattoos to realize he was in a gang.

“I’ve found that the story is just so mind-boggling, how nobody at the border did their job and checked his background," said Nobles. “All they had to do was make one phone call to El Salvador to know that he was an MS-13 gang member on the list."

Nobles's attorney, Brian Claypool, said, “All they had to do was follow their own protocol — lift the T-shirt of the 16-year-old young man that was trying to enter the border [and] they would have seen a gang-related tattoo. And guess what? That would have disqualified him from entering this country."

“He should have been sent back at that very second to El Salvador.”

When Democrats purposely engineer a surge of migrants to overwhelm the border, it becomes impossible to screen everyone properly. They know that criminals, thieves, terrorists, lunatics, and assorted monsters are coming into the country along with the merely opportunistic, and they don't care. It's unconscionable and reprehensible. In a sane country, they would be thrown out of power for at least a generation.

But because of them, women are no longer safe where we had always felt safe for our entire lives. We are at risk on our favorite walking trails, on our campuses, in our parks, our towns — even our own homes.

I can't understand why so many women still support the Democrats and their despicable enabling of the third-world invasion. I guess the love of abortion is a powerful intoxicant.