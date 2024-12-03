The Morning Briefing: Attack Dems and Squish Republicans Have Knives Out for Hegseth

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Marnwycker could play a mean "Smoke on the Water" on his xylophone after a few boxes of Hi-C.

We knew it was going to be like this. The Democrats are still operating from an old playbook, completely unaware that the Donald Trump they're dealing with now isn't the same guy they battled in the previous two presidential elections. They can't change, however, so they're up to their same old nonsense, hoping to interfere with every attempt Trump makes towards a smooth transition.

There has been a lot of brouhaha surrounding Pete Hegseth. The Swamp creatures are so terrified of him running the Pentagon that they're focusing most of their smear campaign fire at him. I watched some of the drama play out on X last night:

President-elect Donald Trump’s defense secretary choice, Pete Hegseth, may be in jeopardy amid allegations of sexual misconduct and alcohol abuse. Sources tell @CBSNews at least four Republican senators would likely withhold support for the former Fox News host if a vote were… pic.twitter.com/eAwzmLgs34 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 3, 2024

Well, if CBS News says...OK, I couldn't keep a straight face through that either. We will get to some of the Republican senators in question in a moment.

There is a lot of speculation about how this is all playing out. This is from a post that my Townhall friend and colleague Matt Vespa wrote about Hegseth last night:

He’s qualified to helm our national defense. He was cleared of the sexual misconduct circus; no charges were ever filed, and the story itself is suspect. Yet, Trump acknowledges that tough nomination fights aren’t needed right now, as he knows his border and domestic agenda items will also be tough sledding on the Hill. Still, Hegseth and Matt Gaetz’s failed attorney general nomination were likely test balloons, gauging the Senate Republican caucus and who will be the problem children on our side of the aisle. Gaetz ran into them, and they could sink Hegseth, which is why the president-elect reportedly has a contingency plan: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Elbridge Colby, an ally of JD Vance, was also named as a potential replacement (via WSJ)

I was among the people who thought that the Matt Gaetz attorney general nomination may of been a test run to get to Pam Bondi. I don't really think that's how Trump rolls but, as I wrote in the Briefing the morning after he announced Bondi's nomination, maybe he was doing his 4-D chess thing.

The Hegseth nomination feels different, however. I don't know about the rest of you, but I really get the feeling that Trump wants him at Defense. Hegseth is the least bureaucratic pick out there to help straighten out that hot mess of a bureaucracy. Trump can't drain the Swamp if he just keeps filling it up with more Swamp people, after all.

Here's what The Federalist's Sean Davis posted about the Wall Street Journal article:

Sources with direct knowledge tell me this story is nonsense and indicate they’ve had enough with games being played on Hegseth’s Defense nomination by Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa and Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.



One source said Graham, who has never found a war he didn’t… pic.twitter.com/yPyNf5gMvt — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 4, 2024

The only time that Lindsey Graham wasn't an insufferable squish was a brief period during Trump's first term. Even that didn't last long. It isn't at all surprising that he would pop up as one of the early problems now.

Trump is going to need to do a lot of leaning on Republicans in both the House and Senate while he's got the majority for the next couple of years. There's too much at stake for the untrustworthy usual suspects to get the attention whore itch and grandstand — especially Graham. If Graham, Ernst and any other Republicans are being difficult right now, it would be a great time for the president-elect to start establishing the New Trump Order..

Or, as Schlichter put it:

Trump must break any senator who does not support @PeteHegseth — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 4, 2024

Sounds like a good plan.

Everything Isn't Awful

Gettin' Jiggy w...nah, too easy.

the little crispy meow, she is determined pic.twitter.com/4SXMAnHpgb — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) December 3, 2024

Not red pilled yet. Bill Maher Threatens To Quit HBO’s ‘Real Time’ Due To Trump Fatigue

The Raspberry Pi 5 now works as a smaller, faster kind of Steam Link

The Booze-Soaked Lives of Wild Animals

Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher

Stop whining. She can marry Rosie O'Donnell. Perfect match. 😂 pic.twitter.com/qQsGjFgkYG — Trump Girl 🇺🇲🦅🇺🇲 (@MAGA__Patriot) December 3, 2024

Bee Me

Linus Van Pelt Banned from Community Theater For Reciting Bible Verse https://t.co/kUSwOxc3fk pic.twitter.com/3hiBXL4zEy — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 3, 2024

Kabana Comedy/Tunes