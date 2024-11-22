The Morning Briefing: Was Trump Doing His 4-D Chess Thing With His Attorney General Picks?

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Ferengauld didn't have the heart to tell the adoring crowds that his days as the jorts-clad "Wizard of Alt-Charcuterie" were nearing an end.

We're going to have some quick fun today.

There's been an ongoing joke since the beginning of Donald Trump's first term in office. It was popular with both his detractors and supporters alike, for different reasons. Whenever something went awry or got a little weird with his administration, people would say that it was all part of a plan, that Trump was playing "4-D chess" and outsmarting everyone.

Those of us who liked Trump never really discounted the possibility, but mostly we liked saying it because it triggered the haters. Yeah, everything triggers them, but some triggers are more fun than others.

We hit the first hiccup of the Trump 47 transition process, which Chris wrote about yesterday:

One of Donald Trump's more controversial picks for his upcoming cabinet has withdrawn his name from consideration. Former congressman Matt Gaetz announced on X that he will no longer seek the nomination for attorney general.

Gaetz was, shall we say, an interesting pick. He could be a thorn in the side of some of his congressional colleagues, something that endeared him to a lot of people. The nomination of Gaetz really sent the Democrats into a tizzy, something that endeared him to even more people. Honestly, I had no strong opinion about the nomination, but I was rather enjoying the reaction.

This is based on nothing more than a hunch, but the sexual misconduct allegations being thrown at him have a decided "Christine Blasey Ford" feel to them.

There was a lot of chatter from people in the know that Gaetz would withdraw long before nomination hearings began. There was also just as much talk about him getting putting into place — albeit temporarily — via a recess appointment. That really got the Trump naysayers' knickers in a twist.

Trump wasn't caught off-guard by Gaetz's withdrawal, naming the nominee to replace him just hours later, which Matt covered:

Hours after Matt Gaetz took his name out of consideration for Attorney General, President Trump announced his new pick for the position. "I am proud to announce former Attorney General of the Great State of Florida, Pam Bondi, as our next Attorney General of the United States," Trump announced in a post on Truth Social. "Pam was a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, where she was very tough on Violent Criminals, and made the streets safe for Florida Families. Then, as Florida’s first female Attorney General, she worked to stop the trafficking of deadly drugs, and reduce the tragedy of Fentanyl Overdose Deaths, which have destroyed many families across our Country."

Pam Bondi is an absolutely brilliant choice for attorney general. Her experience as Florida's AG makes her highly qualified to take over the Department of Justice and get rid of the Merrick Garland Swamp rot that is infesting it. She's very no-nonsense and knows how to throw a legal punch. The open borders people are already dyspeptic. My Townhall colleague Sarah Arnold laid out why Bondi has the lefties melting down here. This is from her post:

MSNBC is melting down over Pam Bondi as Attorney General:



"We should all fear [her] because she's competent."



"She actually knows how to do this job."



"She knows what she's doing about immigration."



"She is a dangerous and effective pick."



pic.twitter.com/BfJ9jeNHzR — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 22, 2024

Sarah has some more choice video in the article, including a clip of Bondi taking a shot at Dem beta male Mark Cuban.

Given Pam Bondi's close personal and professional relationship with Donald Trump, why wasn't she his first choice? Since we're having fun with the 4-D chess idea, we have to wonder if the plan always was to eventually have her be the nominee. Perhaps nominating Gaetz first was merely a way to get the Dems so worked up that they'd be more amenable to Bondi once he bowed out.

That's how this game works, isn't it?

Again, this is just a lot of spitballin' here. Like I said at the top, we're just having some quick fun.

"But Kruiser," some of you are saying, "why would Gaetz resign from Congress if that was the plan?"

I hear that there will be an open Senate seat in Florida once Trump's next Secretary of State is confirmed.

Have a great weekend, everyone.

Everything Isn't Awful

pic.twitter.com/YpwhT5epFK — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) November 21, 2024

The Kruiser Kabana

