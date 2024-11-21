‘Catholic’ Biden Awards Medal to Baby Killer-in-Chief

As another proof of the fact that Joe Biden is less Catholic than a steak on a Lenten Friday, the Meanderer-in-Chief just awarded the Medal of Freedom to a former president of abortion giant Planned Parenthood. Ah, for the days when American presidents believed in our founding principle of the right to life.

Abortions kill unborn babies by dismemberment, head crushing, and other unspeakably horrific methods. They also have numerous negative effects on women’s mental and physical health. Yet a woman who oversaw Planned Parenthood during a period when it murdered almost 4 million babies in cruel, tortuous ways has just been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by “Catholic” Joe Biden.

Biden’s X account posted, “Today, I had the honor of awarding Cecile Richards the Presidential Medal of Freedom. With absolute courage, she fearlessly leads us forward to be the America we say we are – a nation of freedom.” Democrats are disgusting in how they apply such sacred words as freedom to anti-American evils such as abortion.

Biden’s post babbled, “Through her work to lift up the dignity of workers, defend and advance women’s reproductive rights and equality, and mobilize Americans to exercise their power to vote, she has carved an inspiring legacy.” Richards has carved up babies, but not an “inspiring legacy.”

Breitbart summarized why Richards is a butcher, not an American heroine:

Richards oversaw nearly 4 million abortions while leading the organization for 12 years, between 2006 and 2018, according to Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America. The Medal of Freedom is given at the discretion of the president to a civilian who has made an “especially meritorious contribution” to the United States.

The Catholic Church has always taught that abortion is intrinsically evil, that it is always and in all situations murder, which is a belief that we know for a fact goes back to the Apostles. The Didache, a first-century collection of the sayings of the Apostles, clearly states, “you shall not murder a child by abortion nor kill that which is born.”

The full humanity of unborn babies, their possession of a unique and eternal soul from the moment of conception, is also made clear both in the Old and New Testaments. For instance, Jeremiah 1:5: “Before I formed thee in the bowels of thy mother, I knew thee: and before thou camest forth out of the womb, I sanctified thee.” Isaiah 49:1 likewise says, “The Lord hath called me from the womb.” The Mosaic Law (Ex.21) prescribed punishment for one who by violence caused a miscarriage. And the unborn John the Baptist leapt with joy (Luke 1:41ff) at the approach of Mary, carrying Jesus in her womb.

These Biblical values are American values too. The Declaration of Independence affirms that every man has the God-given right to life, and the pro-life Founding Fathers believed that that applied to unborn babies as well. Abortion is also anti-constitutional because the 14th Amendment forbids depriving anyone of life without due process of law, which process of law obviously cannot be applied to an innocent unborn baby.

Pro-abort Joe Biden is being kicked out of office, and he should also be excommunicated.