Father Loses His Fight to Save His Son From Transitioning

Jeffrey Younger's fight to prevent his son from being chemically and surgically castrated is over, and he has lost, as has his son. This defeat has been a long time coming, and perhaps it was inevitable given the prevailing mindset of a nation that, for all of its technological advancement, is flirting dangerously with entering a new Dark Age.

Life Site News reports that a judge in California has permanently ruled that the Texas dad cannot stop his wife from putting the 12-year-old boy through the procedure. On Tuesday, Younger wrote on X that any contact with his sons must be supervised. However, he still intends to send the boys gifts. He added a farewell to his boys with the hope that they may meet again when the children are grown. He added, “Let my story be a cautionary one for young men. Fathers have no rights to their children. Do not enter the family law system.”

The case dates back to around 2018, when Younger battled with his ex-wife, Anne Georgulas, to keep her from moving to California with the boys. A court ruled in Georgulas' favor, and she planned to have the child undergo the gender reassignment process and even give him a new name. In 2023, the Texas Supreme Court decided to let Georgulas remain in California with the kids. California law decrees that preventing children from having transition surgery, undergoing cross-sex hormone treatments, or taking puberty blockers is child abuse. It has always been Younger's contention that Georgulas has pushed his son to transition, while the boy has never been interested in doing so.

Georgulas has lit a fuse, albeit possibly a long one. If the boy undergoes the process at some point, his body and mind will rebel because of treatments that they were never designed to handle. Some aspects may appear within months, and others may take years to manifest.

Scott Newgent, who appears in The Daily Wire's "What is a Woman?" explains it in detail below.

And the powder keg that Georgulas will touch off may never stop exploding. My grandmother desperately wanted a little girl and was supremely disappointed when she had a second son, my father. Her solution? To turn the boy into a girl. This was in the '40s, so it was done away from the public eye. Openly transitioning my father would not have been an option. The result was a boy who became a man who went through life perpetually broken and confused. My grandmother's sin was not just visited upon her son, but her grandson and my mother. The emotional damage was not confined to my father. Read the complete account here.

So, cui bono, or "who benefits?" The medical industry that bills insurance companies for massive amounts of money benefits, as does a movement that is rabidly devoted to smashing patriarchies and disrupting norms. That movement is populated by individuals whose sole focus is on themselves and who want to make certain that everyone else's focus is on them, too. Finally, Georgulas will be able to claim a position of prominence in her social circles and comfortably plant her signs and fly her flags, secure in the knowledge that she is on the cutting edge of society and that she will be hailed as a progressive champion.

The boy? He will be left to navigate dangerous waters as his body and mind are irrevocably altered. And as he ages, he will be left to navigate those waters alone.