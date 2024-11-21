Jon Stewart Blasts the Democrats' ‘Audacity of Cope’ — and It's Hilarious!

Jon Stewart is a die-hard leftist, but that doesn't mean he won't go scorched earth against the Democrats when he has a reason to criticize them. On a recent episode of "The Daily Show," Stewart couldn’t resist mocking the Democrats’ over-the-top coping tactics since losing the 2024 elections, and it was pretty good.

Advertisement

"I assume now that the Democrats have lost to the greatest threat we've ever faced as a nation that they will be forthright in acknowledging one, the Democrats role in this catastrophic defeat and two, the bleak hellscape we now face," Stewart began. "Or…" he said before playing clips of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) trying to spin the election results as a major accomplishment by pointing out that Democrats managed to "flip three House seats and gain back almost all of those that we had lost in 2022."

"Yeah, 'almost' is doing a lot of work in that sentence," Stewart scoffed. "'Yeah, we almost gained back all that we lost. 'Almost' is kind of a load-bearing adverb, spin-wise — finding a positive in what is clearly not" a good election for the Democrats.

"'Parents good news! We gained back almost all of the children we lost on the field trip! Win, win,'" he said mockingly. He then introduced a new segment: "It’s a new dynamic. It is a willful bright-siding, this s**t show that we celebrate in our new segment called 'The Audacity of Cope.'"

Advertisement

Recommended: Speaker Johnson Takes a Stand: Biological Men Barred From Women’s Restrooms in U.S. Capitol

Stewart elaborated, "Now, technically, yes, Democrats have less seats, but have you heard who's in those seats?" He then played a clip of Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) attempting to put a silver lining on the dark cloud that was the Democrats' election performance by rattling off a list of new congressional members highlighting diversity stats.

"And I'm going to stop for cheers for each one of these because they're remarkable," Jayapal began. "We have our first trans member of Congress. We have an engineer from an immigrant community in the San Fernando Valley. We have the first Iranian-American Democrat in Congress. We have the youngest member ever elected to the House from New Jersey."

That last one really got Stewart fuming.

"That's not a thing!" he exclaimed. "How did you go from the reasonably impressive first Iranian Democrat to hold a seat to the — I think somewhat reaching for — youngest person ever from New Jersey? And by the way, to the audience, if you think that that framing is not that interesting, wait till you hear that this record-breaking young phenom from New Jersey — is 38 years old!"

Advertisement

Stewart is not wrong to mock the Democrats for this. Their coping efforts have surely drifted into outright cringe territory.

Recommended: Sonny Hostin Looks Suicidal As ABC Forces Her to Issue a Correction After Smearing Matt Gaetz

"How far are we going with this? 'Oh, in Illinois, we elected a ginger!'" Stewart mocked before adding, “Wow, this is going to be the most diverse group of congresspeople to ever get all their legislation blocked. So inspiring!"