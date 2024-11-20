Sonny Hostin Looks Suicidal As ABC Forces Her to Issue a Correction After Smearing Matt Gaetz

The left pounced on Trump's nomination of Matt Gaetz for Attorney General and has been desperately trying to thwart it. Leftists jumped on a leaked House Ethics Committee report on Gaetz that has a variety of allegations in it. The only problem is that the report heavily relies on witnesses that the Biden Justice Department previously deemed unreliable.

Advertisement

Naturally, it’s not just Democrats in Congress who are treating the leaked report as gospel. The mainstream media, which wouldn’t touch the Hunter Biden laptop because it was “hacked” materials, even though it wasn’t, has reported on the leaked report and left out the fact that even Joe Biden’s heavily politicized Justice Department didn’t think the witnesses were credible and dropped the investigation into Gaetz as a result.

Recommended: Democrats in Crisis As New Poll Shows Voter Confidence in Trump

On a recent episode of "The View," the panel mocked President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks, and Hostin went to town criticizing Gaetz’s nomination in particular, detailing the outlandish accusations against him.

Three minutes after her rant, Whoopi Goldberg had to interrupt the discussion.

“Sonny, you have a legal note,” she said.

“I do have a legal note. Thank you, Whoopi,” Hostin replied, with an undeniable look of disdain. She then proceeded to read the legal statement.

“Matt Gaetz has long denied all allegations, calling the claims, quote, ‘invented,’ and saying in a statement to ABC News that ‘this false smear following a three-year criminal investigation should be viewed with great skepticism,’” Hostin read. “The DOJ investigation was closed with no charges being brought.”

Advertisement

The show promptly went to commercial break.

But to get a genuine sense of it, you have to watch the video.

NEW: The View host Sunny Hostin fumes as she is forced to read a legal note just minutes after presenting the Matt Gaetz allegations as a “fact.”



Hostin: They discussed the fact that once [Gaetz] finds out that she's 17, he stops having s*x with her.



Hostin 3 min later: Matt… pic.twitter.com/USvYjnWqKZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 20, 2024

It’s almost comical watching Sunny Hostin as all the joy drains from her face while she has to admit that the Department of Justice closed its investigation into Matt Gaetz without charges. You half expect her to start blinking “torture” in Morse code.

Her cold, reluctant delivery made it clear — she knew what she was reading was true but had no desire to share it. She didn’t want "The View" audience to know that Biden’s own DOJ had cleared Gaetz. Hostin seems downright allergic to telling the truth about Republicans, and she’s not alone. The entire panel appears so consumed by its anti-Trump, anti-Republican agenda that it would rather bury the facts than let them disrupt the carefully constructed narrative.

Advertisement

A week earlier, the same show was encouraging Joe Biden to pardon his son Hunter, who has been found guilty in a court of law on felony gun and tax charges. The contrast highlights a troubling double standard: a willingness to excuse serious legal violations by Democrats while relentlessly pushing unsubstantiated allegations against Republicans.