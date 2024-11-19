Democrats in Crisis as New Poll Shows Voter Confidence in Trump

After getting schlubbed in the 2024 elections, Democrats are facing a harsh reality check. Thanks to a political realignment causing a rightward shift in nearly all counties nationwide, Trump swept the battleground states and made inroads in traditionally Democrat strongholds.

Adding insult to injury, a new poll reveals that voters not only view Republicans more favorably than Democrats but also broadly support Donald Trump’s transition. That’s right: despite the efforts of the Democrats and the mainstream media to scandalize every selection, Trump is enjoying a significant amount of goodwill from the voters.

“Heads are indeed exploding around Washington as Democrats confront the depressing consequences of their 2024 election faceplant and members of the press brace for four more long years of push alerts and a frenzied, near-constant workload,” reports Puck News. “But according to the latest poll from Echelon Insights, which is partnering with Puck for research about the American electorate, voters are generally giving the Trump transition the benefit of the doubt.”

Just as there was a flurry of news surrounding Trump’s cabinet announcements, Echelon Insights polled registered voters and found that 53% approve of how Trump is handling his transition, while just 40% disapprove.

“That’s to be expected after an election, when voters usually welcome an incoming president with some goodwill,” the report notes. “But with Trump, there’s a political paradox at work: While Trump himself remains personally unpopular, voters still want him to succeed.”

A sizable majority of voters (58 percent) say it’s likely “the country will start to head in a better direction in 2025,” while only 38 percent said the opposite. The percentage of Americans who say the country is on the right track is still low (30 percent), but it’s up by a few points compared to Echelon’s final pre-election poll in October. […] With Democrats flagellating themselves over their inability to connect with voters who don’t shop at Whole Foods, a majority of Americans (51 percent) now have an unfavorable opinion of the Democratic Party. Adding salt to that wound: Trump’s current favorability rating (49 percent) is higher than those of Harris (47 percent) and President Joe Biden (42 percent). The Republican Party is also now viewed more favorably (48 percent) than the Democratic Party (44 percent). Democrats are staggering into a kind of political wilderness they haven’t seen since John Kerry’s loss in 2004. In a survey of Democratic voters, the Echelon poll found no clear standard-bearer as the party tries to figure out what’s next. Yes, it’s a bit of a silly exercise to wonder about who Democrats might run in 2028, but the lack of any obvious answer just underscores the uncertainty within its leadership structure.

According to the report, when Democrats were asked who they’d choose as their nominee in four years, Kamala Harris was the clear leader with 41% — the only candidate to hit double digits. After she spent more than a billion dollars to lose, a plurality of Democrats picked her to run again. Can you imagine?