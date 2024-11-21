Sen. Bob Casey Finally Concedes Race to Dave McCormick

Sen. Bob Casey Jr. (D-Pa.) has finally conceded the Pennsylvania Senate race to Senator-elect Dave McCormick, but not without one last attempt to paint himself as a champion of democracy.

Advertisement

Casey’s speech, which he posted to X on Thursday evening, was less a graceful exit and more an exercise in self-congratulation and revisionist history, underscoring the very hypocrisy that marked his campaign’s post-election antics.

“I just called Dave McCormick to congratulate him on his election to represent Pennsylvania in the United States Senate,” Casey began, attempting to sound magnanimous while ignoring that his concession came weeks after the race was called for McCormick.

"As the first count of ballots is completed, Pennsylvanians can move forward with the knowledge that their voices were heard whether their vote was the first to be counted or the last," he continued. "This race was one of the closest in our Commonwealth's history, decided by less than a quarter of a point."

Even in acknowledging defeat, Casey clung to his campaign’s legal maneuvers and recount requests, pretending to be some champion of democracy and not a sore loser trying to steal an election

Casey’s boastful recounting of his campaign’s efforts to “enfranchise voters” was particularly rich. He proudly stated, “We built an organization of 350 staff across the state, joined by more than 1,000 volunteers who helped more than 6,000 Pennsylvania voters make a plan to fix small issues with their ballot so their vote would be counted.” Translation: His team worked overtime to “cure” ballots in Democratic strongholds, hoping to find enough votes to change the election outcome.

Advertisement

Recommended: Rob Reiner Drives Himself Bonkers Post-Election, Checks Into a 'Facility'

The disgraced senator lauded his team’s success in court battles as well, with Casey intent on pushing the narrative that his efforts to steal the election were some crusade on behalf of the voters, not a desperate attempt to salvage his political career.

"From the hundred-year-old woman in Butler County who voted in every election since she was eligible to the 19-year-old in Montgomery County who cast her ballot for the very first time, we made sure those voices were heard, and we stood up against efforts to silence and disenfranchise voters in every corner of the Commonwealth."

Then he proclaimed, “Thanks to our work in the courts, nearly 1,000 eligible voters in Philadelphia will have their votes counted despite efforts to throw them out. This work mattered, and I'm grateful to the many people who helped with this effort."

Yet Casey conveniently glossed over the fact that the ballots that were suddenly being counted had been deemed illegal by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. What a joke.

He ended his concession speech by thanking his family, campaign manager, campaign staff, as well as his Senate staff. "But most of all, I want to thank the people of Pennsylvania for granting me the privilege of serving them for 28 consecutive years in public office as Auditor General, State Treasurer and United States Senator."

Advertisement

He added, "Every day I served in public office, I fought for Pennsylvania workers, our children, seniors, people with disabilities, and our veterans."

It's such a shame he had to end his Senate career in disgrace.

During my time in office, I have been guided by an inscription on the Finance Building in Harrisburg: “All public service is a trust, given in faith and accepted in honor.”



Thank you for your trust in me for all these years, Pennsylvania. It has been the honor of my lifetime. pic.twitter.com/RSXEFwdge8 — Bob Casey Jr. (@Bob_Casey) November 21, 2024

Good riddance, you sore loser.