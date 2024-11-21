BREAKING: Rob Reiner Drives Himself Bonkers Post-Election, Checks Into a 'Facility'

The left really is having a difficult time coping with Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 elections. Some celebrities have even "moved out" of the country. On Wednesday evening, we learned that comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and her partner Portia de Rossi have moved to rural England. It's not all that it seems, though, because they already owned the home in Great Britain. But they are selling their Montecito, Calif., estate.

Advertisement

Not all celebs who claimed to be worried about a Trump dictatorship are leaving the country, though. Most are just leaving X/Twitter. Over the past couple of weeks, we've seen a fairly steady stream of leftist personalities making a big production of the fact that they're leaving the Elon Musk-owned platform for the latest X-alternatve du jour: Bluesky. Personally, I find this hilarious because I thought the alternative platforms like Mastodon and the Meta-owned Threads were supposed to be the brave new left-wing echo chamber on social media.

The transition hasn't been going well.

Filmmaker, producer, and actor Rob Reiner has made Bluesky his X-alternative of choice. He was hoping to rid himself of opposing viewpoints, and — well, he's finding that Trump supporters aren't making it easy for him to live in a left-wing echo chamber.

"Anyone continuing to post hate towards me here will be blocked," he posted on the platform on Saturday. "I escaped the other place for a more peaceful time."

"I’m finding it very hard to sleep these days. It is 3:15 am," he posted later. "I am laying awake dreading January 20th 2025."

The situation wasn't looking good on Sunday when he announced, "I have big decisions to make. For the good of myself, my family, and my country."

Things seemed better the following day, when he announced, "After much discussion and heated debate with family, friends and colleagues I have decided for my own sanity and health moving forward to accept what is coming."

Advertisement

He added, "We have no choice and as Americans we must hope and allow Trump after all these years of division to Unite these states of America." Aren't you proud?

Exclusively for our VIPs: The Real Issue Behind the Bathroom Debate Isn't Bathrooms

Reiner later declared that to help get through the next Trump administration, he would be focusing his time "on family and work" and revealed he's in the process of adapting a new script he is "extremely passionate about."

However, he must be addicted to social media, and his inability to escape people who disagree with his politics has driven him over the edge. Here are some of his recent posts:

‪Rob Reiner‬ ‪@robreiner.bsky.social‬ • November 19, 2024, 3:56 PM All the abuse and hate from Twitter has now spewed over to here. There seems to be no point anymore.

‪Rob Reiner‬ ‪@robreiner.bsky.social‬ • November 19, 2024, 8:13 PM Donald Trump thinks he has gathered together what he claims are his superheroes. The only superheroes I see are the democrats who stand for democracy.

‪Rob Reiner‬ ‪@robreiner.bsky.social‬ • November 20, 2024, 4:48 PM The Democratic Party is a party of truth, honesty and respectability. Republicans are the party of hate, dishonesty and misinformation.

‪Rob Reiner‬ ‪@robreiner.bsky.social‬ • November 20, 2024, 8:45 PM Republicans have no idea what they have done. America has fallen. MAGA just do not understand the consequences of electing a fascist like Donald Trump.

Advertisement

‪Rob Reiner‬ ‪@robreiner.bsky.social‬ • November 20, 2024, 10:57 PM This platform is vile, racist and evil. It did not take long for MAGA scum to come spread their lies.

‪Rob Reiner‬ ‪@robreiner.bsky.social‬ • November 20, 2024, 11:25 PM Ellen DeGeneres whom I have known a long time and is a beautiful and caring woman had the right idea. She obviously does not want to be apart of a place that is filled with hate, evil and fascism. Much respect to her for standing up to madness.

And finally, his last post:

‪Rob Reiner‬ ‪@robreiner.bsky.social‬ • November 21, 2024, 12:23 AM I have made the decision to take the next few days to check into a facility for peace and relaxation. No phones, social media , no trolls, just calmness to heal my pain.

So, there you have it. Rob Reiner has driven himself bonkers, and voluntarily checked himself into a nuthouse.

After Trump's victory in the 2024 election, some leftist celebrities are leaving the country.@RobReiner is checking into a nuthouse. pic.twitter.com/v6ZFbDNXrp — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) November 21, 2024

This is what happens when leftists convince themselves that Trump is a fascist dictator. Rob Reiner has gone so far as to check into a “facility for peace and relaxation” because he simply can’t handle the reality of Trump’s victory. Sure, I wasn’t thrilled when Barack Obama won in 2008 or when he was reelected in 2012. The 2020 election wasn’t exactly a highlight, either. But you know what? I didn’t let it drive me to the brink. It’s already absurd that some celebrities are fleeing the country over Trump’s win, but checking into a mental health facility over an election? It shows just how unhinged the radical left has become.