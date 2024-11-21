Biden Administration Rigging System to Protect Illegals From Trump

The Biden-Harris administration is attempting to preempt the incoming Trump-Vance administration’s illegal alien deportations, deviously making it easier for illegals — including dangerous criminals — to avoid authorities while leaving little to no paper trail.

A new exclusive report from the New York Post has exposed the Biden-Harris administration’s new ICE portal app that will allow migrants in NYC to skip in-person check-ins at ICE offices. With an online system that is unreliable at best and does not check users for criminal records, this new program could allow violent criminal illegals to avoid Trump administration efforts at deportation with practically no records available on who and where they are.

For context on how bad this could get, another Biden administration app, CBP One, is still helping up to 1,500 illegal aliens enter the U.S. every day.

From the Post:

Homeland Security sources tell The Post the app will make it easier for migrants to flee authorities in part because the software has proven to be glitchy and unreliable. Even when it’s working correctly, the new app doesn’t check for past arrests or outstanding warrants — something the current system tied to in-person appointments does, sources said.

Up to 100,000 illegal aliens are set to be enrolled just in the first phase of the new and unconstitutional effort, the Post added.

The ICE app is to be launched in December, and it is only one of multiple policies the insidious Biden-Harris administration is enacting before Trump’s inauguration to shield illegal aliens at the expense of Americans. Trump can reverse the policies, but it will be hard to do away with all of their effects right away. And there is the likelihood of lawsuits that will not prevent but will stall border security enforcement.

New York City, the sanctuary city where the ICE office will be launching the new app, has been flooded by and overwhelmed with hordes of illegal aliens, over 223,000 in all, many being cared for at taxpayer expense. The NYC ICE office has scheduled so many processing appointments for illegal foreigners, the Post explained, that already as of last year, it was booked through October 2032. Yes, you read that right.

The app is being rushed out despite “extreme issues,” including the fact that it only shares a user’s location for seven days and that it doesn’t collect GPS data for users on laptops. In-person check-ins require proof of current address, and without that, ICE’s efforts to hold criminal illegals accountable become much more difficult. The new app is also not connected to the current illegal alien tracking database.

Other outrageous efforts by the Biden-Harris administration include loosened regulations for electronically monitoring illegal aliens who have been released, according to the Post. Illegals will be able to “contest monitoring and tracking,” and can “at any time” request a review with the aim of getting out of the “Alternatives to Detention” program altogether.

Illegal aliens will even be able to drag ICE through a drawn-out appeals process if their requests for monitoring downgrades are denied. The Post’s source says this appeals process is meant to discourage federal employees and push them to approve the requests to avoid extra hassle.

Former acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan said, “This is an obstructionist transition. What they’re trying to do in the last final day, they’re going to try to put up as many roadblocks and obstacles and throw as many grenades as they can on their way out.”