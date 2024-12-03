Ex-FBI Agent Convicted of Stealing Cash—Including from J6er

A former Houston FBI agent has been convicted for repeatedly stealing money while conducting searches, including from a Jan. 6 protestor.

Nicholas Anthony Williams stole more than $10,000 during searches and faces up to 10 years in federal prison and potentially a $250,000 fine. He was convicted in September and will be sentenced in January. This incident highlights once again the corruption within the FBI, the need for reform, and also the unfair treatment of Jan. 6 protestors.

Advertisement

Federal court documents, according to Houston Public Media, detail how Williams — who was on the criminal violent gang and counterterrorism squads — “embezzled and wrongfully converted” $1,200 he seized while he was executing a December 2020 search warrant in Houston. Then, in March 2022, Williams stole more than $4,000 while executing another search warrant in a residence.

Another victim was apparently a peaceful J6 protester who happened to be inside the Capitol building, The People’s House, but seemingly did not do anything except wander the building:

The third instance occurred on Jan. 12, 2023, when Williams took over $1,500 and several silver bars from a then-suspect being investigated for his role in the Jan. 6 [protest] at the U.S. Capitol. In February, [Alexander] Fan pleaded guilty to a federal misdemeanor for entering and remaining inside the U.S. Capitol Building during the [protest], and he was sentenced to 12 months in prison. Williams committed two more similar thefts in July and September of 2023. The FBI said he also stole several phones from the department in 2022 and misused a government credit card.

Advertisement

The cash and assets he pilfered were worth over $10,000. With that stolen money, Williams bought firearms and accessories.

Williams successfully entered a plea agreement, according to Houston Public Media. He is required to cooperate fully with any federal investigations in the future.

Related: Exclusive: FBI Whistleblower’s Priorities for Kash Patel

While multiple FBI whistleblowers have exposed the rot in the FBI (including politically biased witch hunts), hailing Donald Trump’s FBI director pick Kash Patel as an aggressive reformer, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani tried to pretend Williams is a major exception in the FBI.

Comey sent agents to infiltrate the Donald Trump campaign and later entrap Mike Flynn.



McCabe leaked to the media and led Crossfire Hurricane to prevent Trump’s election.



Wray targeted Americans who bought bibles and censored the Hunter Biden laptop story.



Give us @Kash_Patel. https://t.co/984huLi3gQ — Steve Friend (@RealStevefriend) December 1, 2024

“FBI agents uphold society's trust by relentlessly pursuing justice and protecting citizens with unwavering integrity,” Hamdani pontificated. “Williams betrayed the legacy and the community's trust when he decided to pad his own pockets at the expense of a citizen's rights. Because no one is above the law, the system of justice that he once swore to protect will now seek to hold him to account for breaking that oath.” Saying no one is above the law is inspiring, until you consider that the FBI was part of the extremely partisan lawfare against Trump and his supporters, as well as pro-lifers. Williams is not so much an exception as the FBI and its allies would like you to think.