Libs Are Shocked That Biden Is a Liar. Wait Until They See His Encore.

I watched with suspicion as various left-wingers seemed surprised that Joe Biden lied and pardoned his crack-puffin', gun-buyin', bribe-takin', tax-dodgin' progeny. Are they really shocked, or are they feigning their gobsmackery like I did that time I siphoned some of my dad's Canadian Club, unaware he had cleverly marked the depth of his whiskey with a pencil?

Advertisement

"Someone drank your hooch? OMG, Dad!"

Busted.

Yes, I believe that some leftoids—we will call them "useful idiots"—are truly shocked that Biden, with all his on-camera, avuncular cheerfulness, is actually an evil (I'll get to that in a bit), lying liar head.

FACT-O-RAMA! The phrase "useful idiots" comes from Lenin's inner circle. It describes people who actually believe that communist Weltanschauung is a good thing. Lenin, of course, knew better. He was just a vile pinko who wanted to rule the world. As I like to say on my daily radio show, which you should be listening to every day, "Tyranny comes disguised as virtue."

These are the same people who dutifully believed that facinorous, MAGA-capped, Project 2025 devotees were doctoring "deep fake" videos of Biden staring off into space as he dropped crab cakes into his Depends.

The useful idiots, desperate to belong to the Democratic Party cult, believed everything they were told, including these golden oldies:

Trump said to take Ivermectin, or "horse goo," to cure COVID

Trump said there were "good Nazis"

COVID came from a bat sandwich, not from CIA-funded gain-of-function research in China

Nevermind, I'll just post this:

As a former NYC Kool-aid chugging liberal, I know the mindset of the Democrats' useful idiots:

Believe everything I am told

Thinking for myself is a verboten

Fox News is propaganda for peckerwoods

Advertisement

Deviating from even one of these rules means I am the worst thing in the world, a Republican.

It seems to me some useful idiots are genuinely surprised Biden pardoned Hunter after insisting he would not. This tells me they have no idea how truly vile Joe Biden is—and what he has planned next.

HALSENY-O-RAMA! I believe the Bidens planned this pardon the whole time. I predict Jim Biden will be next, as well as any Biden who took bribe money—much of it from Chinese commies and Russian oligarchs—sent to their bank accounts.

As I mentioned, useful idiots will believe anything their cult leaders tell them and will avoid facts that prove the narrative wrong. Here are a few examples of tyranny disguised as virtue:

1) Liberals push to mutilate kids' genitals lest they/them commit suicide. The National Institute of Health (NIH) study proves the risk of suicide is 12 times higher after a man has his banana sliced, diced, and scattered (forgive me, I just had the pleasure and privilege of eating at Waffle House in Hubbard, Ohio—twice!).

2) We emptied jails, defunded cops, and invented "no-bail laws" because there were "too many black men in prison." What followed was a years-long crime wave, which resulted in far more black men murdered than in previous years.

These two narratives were never about virtue; they were about spreading Marxism. The commies need violence in the streets. They also want to separate you from your kids through trans madness. That was always the goal. But weak people are easily controlled, and nothing warms the hearts of chicken-hearted fools like fake virtue.

Advertisement

Watching your purple-headed freakshow nephew swallow these facts sounds entertaining, but it will never happen. They are trained to ignore facts that dispel the narrative, even as black men are murdered, and attention-hungry kids slit their wrists in record numbers.

Where was I? Oh yeah, Biden is a monster.

As his term winds down, Biden is going scorched earth on the Democratic Party and the rest of the world.

In his rage at the Democrats for sending him to the cornfield, Joe Biden (or Jill) did everything they/them could to hobble Kamala's shot at the White House. They are ratcheting up WWIII. Biden is throwing mad stacks at Ukraine. If he can't stay in the sandbox, he will fill it with cat turds.

COINCIDENCE-O-RAMA! Catturd is a funny patriot who is wildly popular on X. I follow him and suggest you do too.

Some voters are waking up to the reality Biden and the Democrats have hidden for years. They, not Trump, are the party of censorship, political persecution, and hatred. Their Marxist policies have all but crippled America.

In other words, they have followed the advice of Saul Alinksy: accuse your enemies of doing exactly what you are doing.

Hillary said Trump was in cahoots with Russia after she allowed the Ruskies to buy American uranium.

Democrats accused Trump of trying to "end democracy" as they tried to take him off the ballot in a handful of states.

Leftoids said Trump was going to start WWIII but spent the last four years bankrolling Ukraine's battle with Russia.

Advertisement

ARE YOU KIDDING ME-O-RAMA?! Democrats impeached Trump for inquiring about the Burisma corruption Joe Biden just pardoned Hunter for.

I believe that if Biden had fallen on his sword while pardoning Hunter, people would have been sympathetic. Imagine if Biden had said, "Like any other father, I can not let my son go to prison. I am not proud of his actions, but I love him. I am giving him a second chance that most men would never get. He understands this privilege, and he is humbled. I won't help him if he screws up in the future." America would have understood. But Joe's ego would never allow a Biden to take responsibility for his crimes, some of which I consider treasonous. Biden accused his own DOJ of singling out his son for political reasons when they were actually persecuting Trump. He blamed Hunter's drug addiction for his crimes. Hunter will never see the inside of a prison nor carry the shame of his crimes. I predict many inconvenient truths will come out in the next 24 months. FACT-O-RAMA! The Hunter Biden pardon story broke hours before the House released its final, damning report on all things COVID. Many will miss it. Fauci also released a hoax of a report



last week, likely knowing the House report was coming. He went so far as to propagate the long-debunked lie that Trump told people to inject bleach. We the People will likely see the truth about the Biden administration's vile persecutions of J6ers, pro-lifers, and Trump and his cronies, many of whom went to prison. People are waking up to the truth that Operation Mockingbird media outlets are nothing but propaganda mills for the Democrats and are now getting their news from trustworthy alternative news sites. Hopefully, the new Trump administration will reveal the truth about Big Pharma, Big AG, federal censorship of innocent Americans, the New World Order, the Ukraine money-laundering scandal, the Fed, the Kennedy assassinations, the weaponizing of the DOJ and judicial system, the utter corruption of the WashingtonD.C. swamp wigglers, and every other "tinfoil hat conspiracy theory" that discommodiously turns out to be true. People will hopefully see that climate change is a hoax meant to enslave us, which I wrote about in this article: Why Trump Needed to 'Lose' the 2020 Election. And if you want to know more about the cult of liberal buffoonery I dodged, there is this: The Cult of Liberalism, From Someone Who Escaped. Both of these articles are VIP only, but I assure you they are worth the price, especially considering you'll get a whopping 50% off deal if you join today! Not too shabby! Use promo code SAVEAMERICA. Maybe now is a good time to get a VIP Gift subscription for your normie brother-in-law who is starting to wake up. The truth is ugly, but it can all come out if we fight for it. I believe we need to know the truth for our Republic to survive. We dodged a bullet on Election Day. The real fight begins on Inauguration Day. The Hunter Biden pardon story broke hours before the House released its final,

Advertisement



