The Morning Briefing: LOL — Joe and Jill Biden Totally Have Matching MAGA Hats

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Lüdzboller never failed to credit goat yoga for his transformation into a first-rate Air Supply tribute band front man.

To kick things off, here's all I have to say about the Tulsi Gabbard DNI nomination:

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/MNhrZhqhZ8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 13, 2024

I have to issue an apology to Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. I frequently mocked their "Joy" campaign pitch, but their crushing defeat at the hands of Donald Trump and JD Vance last week is bringing me endless amounts of it.

It is difficult to describe the sheer delight of finally being able to write about things that don't have any apocalyptic darkness hanging about in the background. I took over this gig just six months before the COVID-19 feces hit the fan, so I've had a long run of pandemic doom and Biden gloom. Sure, we still have fun here every day, but now we're having "Trump is master trolling the Dems" fun.

Today's bit of revelry involves a little news and some speculation regarding something we've all been wondering about for weeks.

Because this is a most extraordinary election year, the current President of the United States met with the man who is both his predecessor and his successor. Joe Biden and Donald Trump got together for a meeting that looked more like two old high school friends catching up than two men who have spent the last four years badmouthing each other.

This is from Matt's post about it:

Could Joe Biden look any happier? Seriously, this is not the face of a man who is upset with the outcome of the election. I've been saying for months now that Joe Biden didn't want Kamala Harris to win, and if you needed proof, this photo is it.

We've had a lot of fun here pondering whether Joe Biden was deliberately getting in Kamala Harris's way during her campaign to exact revenge for her coup to replace him on the ticket. It wasn't an outlandish thought when one factored in Mrs. Biden's gargantuan ambition. After several incidents when Biden was obviously stealing Madame Veep's thunder, this happened on Election Day:

Jill Biden is wearing the GOP's shade of red to cast her vote. Joe Biden is skipping the Kamala Harris watch party. Do the math. pic.twitter.com/5CFG9pDHSK — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 5, 2024

Even a fashion nightmare like Jill Biden knew what kind of message the MAGA red pantsuit was sending. As I said in an episode of "Beyond the Briefing" at the end of last week, Jill has probably been smiling since the election. Well, until she had to sit next to Kamala Harris in public, that is.

Let's get back to the mini class reunion:

They definitely voted for him. pic.twitter.com/hZvjCeIHWL — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) November 13, 2024

That's a happy crew.

Look, this election saw no shortage of bitter Republicans proudly proclaiming that they were voting for the Democrat. It's not really a stretch to think that the two Democrats with the biggest grudge on their side might have slipped in a couple of votes for Trump. Mr. and Mrs. Biden made it to the top of their world, a little bridge burning — however subtle — on their walk into the retirement sunset isn't going to hurt them.

As weird theories go, this one pales in comparison to most of the ones that have eventually been proven true since the height of the Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu. Would it really surprise anyone if the movers find his and hers MAGA hats in a White House closet when they come for the Bidens?

Nothing is too weird for 2024.

Everything Isn't Awful

SFK of the Day

Thank God No One Was Able to 'Save' the GOP From Donald Trump

"Those who have been presenting themselves as the saviors of the Republican Party were willing to let a village idiot Democrat become the most powerful woman on Earth simply because their feelings were hurt. They have no more control over their emotions than the mentally unwell lunatics who are shaving their heads because Trump won the election."



Shot of Vodka

TRUMP 47: Real Estate Mogul Just Bought Three Rat-Infested Money Pits

"Trump's pick for Defense is Pete Hegseth, a financial analyst and Minnesota Army National Guard infantry combat veteran (he actually went!) who has long been involved in veterans' affairs. He also serves as a Fox News host. Today, all the major news outlets are screaming TRUMP APPOINTS ICKY FOX PERSONALITY TO DEFENSE, even though that's the very least of his accomplishments.

That Pentagon types are also defecating copper-zinc alloy thumb-activated affixment devices over his appointment tells me that Hegseth is the right man for the job."

Weird, But OK: Trump Selects Dave Mustaine As Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development https://t.co/uGck5SGxUa pic.twitter.com/h81YpM37Pm — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 13, 2024

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

Playing on a loop in Trump's office while he's making picks for the new administration.