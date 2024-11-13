BREAKING: Now We Know What Role Tulsi Gabbard Will Play in the New Trump Administration

Tulsi Gabbard’s political transformation has been nothing short of remarkable. From serving as a Democrat congresswoman in Hawaii to running for president as a Democrat, she transitioned to an independent and ultimately became a Trump Republican. She endorsed Donald Trump in this election cycle, joined him on the campaign trail, and now Trump has selected her as his director of national intelligence (DNI). What an extraordinary journey!

"I am pleased to announce that former Congresswoman, Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard, will serve as Director of National Intelligence (DNI)," Trump said in a statement that PJ Media received. "For over two decades, Tulsi has fought for our Country and the Freedoms of all Americans. As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties - She is now a proud Republican!"

Trump added, "I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength. Tulsi will make us all proud!"

Gabbard, a four-term congresswoman, 2020 presidential candidate, and New York Times bestselling author, has served in the U.S. Army for over two decades, including three deployments to war zones in the Middle East and Africa. Currently a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve, she also leads the nonprofit organization “We Must Protect.”

Tulsi began her political career in the Hawaii State House at 21 and enlisted in the Army National Guard following 9/11. She volunteered for deployment to Iraq in 2004 and later worked as a legislative aide in the U.S. Senate. After a second deployment, she ran for Congress at 31, serving for eight years on key committees. In 2020, she ran for president as a Democrat but left the party in 2022, becoming an independent focused on national security and freedom.

As an independent, Tulsi has been a thorn in the side of her former party. She joined Trump on the campaign trail, and Democrats weren't happy about it. In August, whistleblowers from the Federal Air Marshal Service revealed that the TSA’s Quiet Skies program is currently monitoring Tulsi. This secretive surveillance initiative includes its own compartmentalized watchlist of suspected terrorists.

In October, she announced that she had joined the Republican Party at a Trump rally in North Carolina.

"And it is because of my love for our country, and specifically because of the leadership that President Trump has brought to transform the Republican party and bring it back to the party of the people and the party of peace, that I'm proud to stand here with you today, President Trump, and announce that I'm joining the Republican Party," she said. "I'm joining the party of the people, the party of equality, the party that was founded to fight against and end slavery in this country. It is the party of common sense, and the party that is led by a president who has the courage and strength to fight for peace."

JUST IN: Tulsi Gabbard announces she is joining the Republican party at a Trump rally in North Carolina.



The move comes after Gabbard left the Democratic party, calling it an "elitist cabal of warmongers."



Gabbard said one of her main reasons for joining the party was because… pic.twitter.com/LUJhyIjW47 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 23, 2024