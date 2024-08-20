New Trump Scandal! Now He’s Working With Someone on the Terror Watch List!

Will Bad Orange Man stop at nothing? Is there no end to his villainy?

Never willing to color within the lines, never willing to respect the law, the incorrigible Donald Trump has now enlisted help from someone who is on a terror watch list and is heavily monitored every time she flies for his debate with the Democrat presidential candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris. What next? Is there no low to which this man will not descend?

It has been several days since this story broke, and the silence from the leftist propaganda media is noteworthy. You’d think they’d be delighted to portray Trump as an associate of a suspected terrorist. Or is there good reason why they want to ignore this one? Fox News reported Saturday that “former Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has been enlisted by former president Trump to give him some valuable insights ahead of his upcoming debates against the 2024 Democratic nominee.”

Gabbard is the suspected terrorist in question. UndercoverDC broke the story two weeks ago that “several Federal Air Marshal whistleblowers have come forward with information showing that former U.S. Representative and Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is currently enrolled in the Quiet Skies program. Quiet Skies is a TSA surveillance program with its own compartmentalized suspected terrorist watchlist.” This must be a mistake, right? No. Gabbard spoke critically of the Biden-Harris regime, and suddenly she found herself getting subjected to special screening every time she flew.

Gabbard explained, “I use my military ID to get through security sometimes,” but now this no longer worked. One TSA agent was puzzled, and asked her: “Why are you Quad-S? You’re in the military?” Gabbard replied, “That’s exactly what I’m wondering. Then I said, ‘The only thing I can think of is, I work in politics.’ And he said, oh.”

Oh, indeed. A terrorist watchlist ought to be for actual terrorists, but for the Biden-Harris regime, the terrorists include such people as parents at school board meetings protesting Critical Race Theory indoctrination and pro-life Catholics. So why not Tulsi Gabbard?

And there’s your problem right there: the media is ignoring the Trump/Gabbard collaboration because everyone knows that Tulsi Gabbard has no business being on the terror watch list. It’s just another example of the Biden-Harris regime’s authoritarian overreach. Meanwhile, it’s reasonable for Trump to seek help from Gabbard, as she is the one who “memorably scorched Harris in a 2019 primary debate where she hammered Harris for jailing hundreds of Californians for marijuana violations while she was attorney general, yet bragged about her own use of the drug.”

Five years have passed, but Gabbard’s opinion of Harris hasn’t changed. “I think she revealed in that [July 2019] debate the same thing that I think her campaign handlers are worried about right now,” Gabbard says. “Kamala Harris is an empty suit. They are trying to create this new version of Kamala Harris to match what their pollsters are telling them, so she can say whatever she needs to say to try to win over voters, which is the most offensive thing because they think we're so stupid as to forget what her record actually is.”

To see Trump and Gabbard working together is heartening, precisely because they are two people this sinister and authoritarian regime has particularly targeted. First, the Biden regime turned the law enforcement apparatus of the United States government against Trump, but it was never going to end with Trump. UndercoverDC noted that “Air Marshals were first assigned to Gabbard on Jul. 23, a day after she criticized Kamala Harris, Biden, and the National Security State in an interview with Laura Ingraham. FAMs were mobilized on Jul. 24 and assigned to their first flight with her on Jul. 25.” What a coincidence!

The Biden regime has thus now weaponized not just the Justice Department but also the government’s counterterror apparatus and who knows what else against its political enemies. If it can classify Gabbard as a terrorist and treat her as one just for criticizing the regime, it can eventually also imprison her or worse without due process. And the rest of the population is put on notice: don’t criticize the regime, or bad things will happen to you. And Trump, in enlisting Gabbard’s help now, is just reinforcing the regime’s contention that its opponents are bad, dangerous people who must be watched at all times. Their collaboration itself could become the pretext for more authoritarian moves from the regime. Watch for them.