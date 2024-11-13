Thank God No One Was Able to 'Save' the GOP From Donald Trump

The most tedious refrain to emerge from the verbal vomit spewed by the Never Trump grift nonces was the idea that the Republican Party needed to be "saved" from Donald Trump. Throughout the 2024 election cycle, the professional concern trolls at The New York Times and The Washington Post repeated variations of the idea as if they were being paid by the mention.

Advertisement

A little more than a week after Trump steamrolled his way to Grover Cleveland status, I can report that the Grand Old Party is just fine, little trolls. In fact, it's grander than ever.

It's early Wednesday afternoon here in Mountain Standard Time as I write this, just a little while after the president-elect announced that he is nominating Tulsi Gabbard to be his national intelligence chief and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) to be the next attorney general. This is the day after he tapped Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to head up the new Department of Government Efficiency.

The entertainment value of these picks cannot be overstated. The online lib mob is losing it, and it's a lot of fun to watch. I finally had to close my X tab because watching the never-ending meltdown was too distracting. Forget whether or not you think Gaetz can be confirmed, sit back, and enjoy watching Trump 47 continue to get under the Dems' skin.

I should make it clear that the Republican Party has long been in need of saving, but Donald Trump was never the problem; every Republican member of Congress who turned on him was (is). Decades of influence by the two Bush presidents had filled Washington with Republicans who were quite comfortable being in the minority. They were responsible for the Democrats' success in moving the political center in the United States toward the radical left, especially during the Obama years.

Advertisement

The Bushies are also the ones who did all of the caterwauling about saving the GOP, with a generous assist from their new friends in the mainstream media, of course.

Related: Pathetic Bush Republicans Don't Grasp That They're Vestigial and Won't Be Making a Comeback

These were the people who were still trying to get Trump thrown off of the ballot at the Republican National Convention in 2016. Their failure to do so has never stopped haunting them. That's strange, given that they had so much experience with failure before Trump ever came on the presidential scene.

The GOP squish establishment pretty much peaked in 2004 when George W. Bush defeated Democratic Hail Mary candidate John Kerry. No conservative will ever remember that as being the high water mark of the movement. In the two decades since, the only resounding victories that the GOP has enjoyed were given to it by the grassroots Tea Party movement in the 2010 midterms, and the populist MAGA movement this year. Both movements were despised by the old-school "Harumph!" Republicans inside the Beltway. I'm sure that if you spoke to any of them in person, "despise" would be one of the milder words they used to convey their feelings toward the conservatives in the hinterlands.

Those who have been presenting themselves as the saviors of the Republican Party were willing to let a village idiot Democrat become the most powerful woman on Earth simply because their feelings were hurt. They have no more control over their emotions than the mentally unwell lunatics who are shaving their heads because Trump won the election. If she had won, America would have lost, and the squish Republicans would have been OK with it. As I wrote in one of my "TDS" columns in August, they miss the GOP that loses a lot.

Advertisement

We can be forever grateful that we have been temporarily saved from the idiot losers who wanted to save the GOP.

I couldn't have handled four years of that cackle.